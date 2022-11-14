Virat Kohli shares Pankaj Tripathi's old interview in which he talks about social media: Watch

Photo: PTI

Virat Kohli has returned to India after the humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the ICC T20 Worl Cup semi-finals against England. Not only is team India but the entire country is dishearted by India's defeat.

Today (November 14) Kohli posted a video on his Instagram story. The shared video is an interview clip of renowned Bollywood actor, Pankaj Tripathi. In this video, Pankaj Tripathi says, “Even if something happens, it has become necessary to post it on social media within seconds and respond to it."

"But I don't understand this rule that you should express your feelings immediately, social media may have employed 1000 employees with salary but many employees are working without pay, I don't like this free work, and that's why I avoid expressing any emotion on social media," added the actor.

Here is the video from Pankaj Tripathi's old interview:

Meanwhile, after England's victory in the T20 World Cup final, Virat posted a special story and praised and congratulated Jos Buttler's England team. Team India will is now on a tour to New Zealand. Hardik Pandya will lead the team's T20 team, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for now.