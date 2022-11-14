Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Virat Kohli shares Pankaj Tripathi's old interview in which he talks about social media: Watch

Virat Kohli shares an old interview with Pankaj Tripathi on his Instagram story.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 07:43 PM IST

Virat Kohli shares Pankaj Tripathi's old interview in which he talks about social media: Watch
Photo: PTI

Virat Kohli has returned to India after the humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the ICC T20 Worl Cup semi-finals against England. Not only is team India but the entire country is dishearted by India's defeat. 

Today (November 14) Kohli posted a video on his Instagram story. The shared video is an interview clip of renowned Bollywood actor, Pankaj Tripathi. In this video, Pankaj Tripathi says, “Even if something happens, it has become necessary to post it on social media within seconds and respond to it."

"But I don't understand this rule that you should express your feelings immediately, social media may have employed 1000 employees with salary but many employees are working without pay, I don't like this free work, and that's why I avoid expressing any emotion on social media," added the actor. 

Here is the video from Pankaj Tripathi's old interview:

 

 

Read: Aamir Khan decides to take a break after Laal Singh Chaddha box office failure, says 'I want to experience life...'

Meanwhile, after England's victory in the T20 World Cup final, Virat posted a special story and praised and congratulated Jos Buttler's England team. Team India will is now on a tour to New Zealand. Hardik Pandya will lead the team's T20 team, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for now.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan, Sussane Khan-Arslan Goni give couple goals
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple's wall, ceiling decorated with 550 gold layers, IN PICS
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, top 5 contestants after show's second week
Virat Kohli’s love life: Women he allegedly dated before wife Anushka Sharma came along
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 expected today for over 4 lakh candidates at bpsc.bih.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.