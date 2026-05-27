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Virat Kohli hugs Anushka Sharma after RCB reach IPL 2026 final; video goes viral: ‘Cutest moment’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s emotional hug after RCB entered the IPL 2026 final melted fans’ hearts. RCB defeated Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Qualifier 1 at Dharamshala, while Virat and Anushka’s adorable celebration became the highlight of the night.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 27, 2026, 11:39 AM IST

Virat Kohli hugs Anushka Sharma after RCB reach IPL 2026 final; video goes viral: ‘Cutest moment’
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After the Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into the IPL 2026 final with a massive win over the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at Dharamshala, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma won hearts with their cute moment. Virat’s emotional hug with Anushka after the match quickly became one of the most talked-about moments on social media

Virat and Anushka’s adorable celebration:

As soon as RCB sealed their spot in the IPL 2026 final, Virat Kohli rushed towards Anushka Sharma and hugged her warmly on the field. The candid celebration got viral so fast online, fans were saying the couple's chemistry felt real, like it had that emotional tether, you know.  

During the match, Anushka was spotted cheering fiercely for Virat and RCB from the stands. There were also a few videos doing rounds on social media showing Virat reacting to Anushka during the game and another clip where the actor looked pretty tense during one crucial phase, like right there, you could feel it.  

After that, social media turned into a full reaction mode. One user wrote, 'Beside every strong man, there is a strong woman,' while another fan said, 'RCB still haven’t lost a single match when Anushka Sharma comes to watch in IPL 2026.'

Also read: ‘People Misunderstood It’: Chunky Panday reacts to trolling over Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam fusion dance in Chand Mera Dil

RCB dominate Gujarat Titans:

RCB ended up with a pretty commanding 92-run win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, and honestly, it felt like one of those games where everything just clicked. Their skipper, Rajat Patidar, put on a sensational sort of knock, 93 off 33 balls, while the side piled up a gigantic 254/5. Virat Kohli, along with Krunal Pandya, threw in a couple of important cameo-type contributions, too and with the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jacob Duffy looked sharp, especially during the powerplay. This result now leaves RCB one step closer to lifting back-to-back IPL titles, again.

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