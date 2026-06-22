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Virat Kohli grooves to Karan Aujla's Winning Speech at One8 event; viral video wins hearts: Watch

Virat Kohli's energetic reaction to Karan Aujla's live performance of Winning Speech at a One8 event has gone viral, delighting fans of both the cricketer and the Punjabi singer.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 08:11 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Virat Kohli grooves to Karan Aujla's Winning Speech at One8 event; viral video wins hearts: Watch
Image credit: Instagram
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Virat Kohli and Punjabi singer Karan Aujla created one of the most talked-about moments of the evening at a recent One8 event, blending the worlds of cricket and music in style. A video from the celebration has now gone viral, showing the former India skipper enthusiastically enjoying Aujla's live performance.

As Karan Aujla performed his chartbuster Winning Speech on stage, Kohli was seen singing along, dancing to the beats and soaking in the atmosphere. The highlight of the clip came when Aujla sang the lyric, "Aujle de kanna vich nathiya," prompting Kohli to point towards his own earring with a smile.

The candid gesture instantly caught fans' attention, with the video rapidly making the rounds on social media.

Fans Love Kohli's Punjabi Music Moment

The clip has struck a chord with both cricket lovers and Karan Aujla fans, many of whom praised Kohli for his infectious energy and genuine enjoyment of the performance.

For many, the moment wasn't entirely unexpected. Kohli had previously revealed that Winning Speech is his favourite Karan Aujla track and admitted that it is among the songs he listens to regularly. His excitement during the live rendition only reinforced his admiration for the singer's music.

Sports Meets Entertainment At One8

The event celebrated Kohli's lifestyle brand, One8, and brought together personalities from the worlds of sports, entertainment and music. Karan Aujla was among the headline performers of the evening, and his on-stage camaraderie with Kohli quickly emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the event.

One8, founded by Kohli, has expanded beyond fashion and athleisure into hospitality through its popular One8 Commune restaurant chain, with its events often attracting celebrities from different industries.

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