Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Virat Kohli dons stylish hoodie with 'A' on it, netizens guess 'is it Anushka Sharma or...'

Virat Kohli was spotted at Mumbai airport in a stylish Ami Paris cardigan featuring a red heart with the letter 'A', sparking fan speculation about Anushka Sharma, though it was actually a designer logo.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 07:21 PM IST

Virat Kohli dons stylish hoodie with 'A' on it, netizens guess 'is it Anushka Sharma or...'
Cricket superstar Virat Kohli was recently seen at Mumbai airport ahead of India’s ODI series against New Zealand. Virat, famous for his heroic feats during the match, was also in the limelight for his fashionable off-the-field presence. He was a fashion icon even in his casual attire, and fans noticed him not only for his style but also for a tiny, stunning detail on his cardigan, which was a red heart with the letter 'A' stitched on the left side.

Fans guess it’s for Anushka Sharma:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hardly any time passed when the fans started speculating on social media. A lot of people believed that the 'A' referred to his spouse, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, which led to the online excitement and admiration. The supporters uploaded their pictures and clips and even implied that the cardigan was a loving communication from Virat to Anushka, though he was already occupied with his cricket duties. The fans’ reactions included comments like 'A for Anushka' and 'So much love', which were clear indicators of how much the couple was loved by the public at large.

It’s actually a designer logo:

The fans were having a good time with the speculation, but the real story about the cardigan was somewhat different. The letter 'A' belongs to the logo of the luxury French brand Ami Paris, and the heart is one of the brand's signature features. Virat's cardigan is indeed a high-fashion designer item, not a sign of love. Nevertheless, the outfit still drew interest and became a hot topic on social media.

Small fashion details create big buzz:

Although the letter lacked a personal touch, it was adored by the fans to see Virat dressed in a stylish and very carefully assembled outfit. His look at the airport has shown that it doesn't take much to change the fashion world, especially through one of the most admired couples in India talking about it. Virat Kohli's fashion sense, along with his popularity as a cricketer, has created a situation where he is a trendsetter everywhere, even in the field.

