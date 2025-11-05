FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
On Virat Kohli’s 37th birthday, fans recall when Anushka Sharma called him her 'best friend' and said his caring nature and sharp memory made her sure he’d be the perfect life partner.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 10:57 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Virat Kohli birthday: When Anushka Sharma gushed over marrying him, 'During the first six months...'
Cricket superstar Virat Kohli turns 37 today and what better day to look back at his beautiful love story with Anushka Sharma! The two, lovingly called 'Virushka' by fans, are one of India’s most adored celebrity couples.

Their fairytale began back in 2013, when they met on the sets of a shampoo ad. After years of keeping things private, they finally made it official with a dreamy wedding in Italy’s Borgo Finocchietto in December 2017. The intimate ceremony was straight out of a movie, with only close family and friends in attendance.

In a heartwarming chat with Filmfare, Anushka once spoke about her bond with Virat and called him her 'best friend' and 'confidant.' She said,

'I’m married to my best friend. I’m married to someone I love so dearly just because of the human being that he is. When we’re together, the world ceases to exist.'

She also laughed about how little time they got together after tying the knot.

'During the first six months of our marriage, we spent only 21 or 22 days together! Even our home staff gets excited whenever we’re both at home at the same time,' she said.

Anushka also once revealed what made her realise Virat would make a perfect husband. In an interview at Puma HQ, she shared,

'When we were dating, I was very impressed by his memory. I’m the kind who forgets my phone or things everywhere, but Virat remembers everything! That’s when I thought, he’ll be such a good life partner.'

Today, Virat and Anushka are proud parents to two children; daughter Vamika and son Akaay. The family is reportedly living in London and continues to stay away from the media spotlight.

As Virat celebrates his birthday, fans are not just cheering for the cricket legend but also celebrating the couple’s strong, loving bond, one that proves some matches are truly made in heaven.

