Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma invest nearly Rs 38 crore in their second purchase in four years in Alibaug

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have made their second major real estate investment in Alibaug, buying over five acres of land for nearly Rs 38 crore.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 12:48 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expand their Alibaug footprint

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma purchased a land in Alibaug worth nearly Rs 38 crore. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the duo has bought over five acres of land in the coastal town near Mumbai, marking their second investment in the area in the last four years.

Details of the latest land deal

The land purchase was registered on January 13, 2026, and involves two separate lands, measuring 14,740 square metres and 6,270 square metres, respectively. Together, the plots span approximately 21,010 square metres. The land is located in Zirad village, close to Awas Beach in Alibaug’s Raigad district.

The total transaction value stands at Rs 37.86 crore. Registration documents show that the couple paid Rs 2.27 crore as stamp duty, along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000. The seller has been identified as Sonali Amit Rajput, while Samira Land Assets Private Limited is listed as the confirming party.

Second investment in four years

This is Virat and Anushka's second land purchase in Alibaug. Four years ago, they had acquired an eight-acre plot in the same region for about Rs 19 crore. The property features a luxury villa, with premium amenities such as a temperature-controlled swimming pool, landscaped gardens, a bespoke kitchen, multiple bathrooms, a jacuzzi, staff quarters and covered parking.

Why Alibaug is attracting celebrities

Alibaug is now transforming from a quiet weekend getaway to a high-end real estate hotspot. Apartment prices in the area currently range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 per square foot. Land prices are equally strong, with agricultural plots priced between Rs 3-5 crore per acre and non-agricultural land fetching Rs 8-10 crore per acre, according to local brokers.

Improved connectivity has also boosted demand. Alibaug is about three to four hours by road from Mumbai, while the Ro-Ro ferry from the Gateway of India to Mandwa takes around 45 minutes.

Growing list of high-profile investors

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma join a long list of celebrities who have invested in Alibaug, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan and Suhana Khan. Several leading developers such as Oberoi Realty, Lodha Group and Hiranandani also hold land banks in the region.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
