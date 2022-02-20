When BTS’ J-hope cried after seeing emotional video message from his parents – WATCH

J-Hope, a member of BTS, turned 28 just a few days ago, on February 18th. Needless to say, ARMY (as BTS fans are known throughout the world) celebrated the K-pop artist's birthday with a bang all over the world, while the singer-fellow songwriter's band members did everything they could to make it as memorable as possible. However back in 2014, BTS members surprised him with an extremely emotional video from his parents.

It was a working birthday in 2014 when a video of the other BTS members — Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, V – wishing him a happy birthday started playing on the projector, followed by his parents, with his father initially saying, “It's your father, son. Is everything going well for you? I'm sorry I won't be able to greet you with a proper 'Happy Birthday' on your 21st birthday. Your mother and I are grateful to have a son like you. Once again, we wish our darling kid a happy birthday. Given how hard you've worked on your second mini-album, I'll be hoping for positive outcomes. Over and above everything else, I wish you good health. Remember that if you stay healthy, anything is possible. I wish you success in the future. Happy birthday, my kid, once more. I adore you, my son. J- Wishing you the best of luck. Best wishes, BTS.”

His mom the said, “Congratulations on turning 21. And your new mini-album was just released. I'm hoping for good outcomes, given how hard you've worked on it. Also, look after your health. Despite the fact that I am not physically present with you, I hope this video provides you with strength. I also hope you had a wonderful birthday. Best wishes on your special day. Always keep your health in mind.”