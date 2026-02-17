Viral videos: Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, other Bollywood celebs attend Anand Sagar's prayer meet

Bollywood stars gathered in Mumbai to pay tribute to Anand Sagar, honoring his contributions to Indian entertainment and continuing his father Ramanand Sagar’s legacy.

Members of the film and television industry gathered in Mumbai to attend the prayer meet of Anand Sagar. The late producer was the son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar and was known for carrying forward his father’s creative legacy. The solemn gathering saw several well-known faces from Bollywood coming together to offer condolences to the grieving family. Friends, colleagues and admirers of Anand Sagar forged a peaceful and emotional atmosphere at the prayer meeting to honour his contributions to Indian entertainment.

Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan mark their presence:

The prayer meet was attended by veteran actresses Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan who were present at the event. Both arrived at the event in silence to show their respect for the family members. They visited the family to express their condolences while wearing basic traditional clothing. The event was attended by numerous other celebrities who worked in both film and television. The gathering showed the industry respect that Anand Sagar had established throughout his career.

Remembering his contribution:

Anand Sagar played an important role in continuing his father, Ramanand Sagar's, legacy, who created the iconic television series Ramayan. The show remains one of the most loved mythological series in Indian television history. Anand Sagar dedicated his life to storytelling throughout his career, working on multiple projects. He was known for his dedication and commitment to preserving the values and traditions shown in his father’s work.

A moment of reflection:

The industry used the prayer meeting as a time to reflect on their work. Attendees shared silent talks while they remembered Anand Sagar. His death ends a historical period for the Sagar family, yet people will keep his memory alive through his work. The film community mourned together at the gathering to show their deep respect for Anand Sagar.