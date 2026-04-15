Viral video: Yash says Toxic is 'not a typical gangster action story', shares how Geetu Mohandas film will impact viewers

Talking about Toxic, Yash said, "It's going to be a visual treat as well as something which makes a huge impact on audience psychology as well." The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, and is slated for a global theatrical release on June 4.

Headlined by Yash, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is one of the most awaited releases of the year. The Geetu Mohandas directorial also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, and is slated for a global theatrical release on June 4. Yash, who became a pan-India star after the blockbuster success of the two KGF films, talked about Toxic for the first time at the CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas.



Yash says Toxic has got 'deep psychology'

Sharing that Toxic is "not a typical gansgter action story", Yash said, "For the first time, I think, we have shot Toxic in English as well. So as a concept of the film, it’s very layered. Once again, it’s not a typical gangster action story. For the face value, it would look like a gangster movie with a lot of action. But it has got deep psychology and it's got very interesting aspects of human life where you can resonate with. And it’s a very unique way to present a dark character is what I feel."



Yash on working with director Geetu Mohandas in Toxic

Opening up about working with the director Geetu Mohandas and the team, Yash said, "It was very exciting and some of the best technicians, my director, Geetu Mohandas, has really given a new take on a gangster film. And I think I enjoyed it. It's going to be a visual treat as well as something which makes a huge impact on audience psychology as well."

Expanding on the evolution of Indian cinema, Yash described India as "a world in itself — every few hundred kilometers, there’s a different language and culture," noting how dubbing and pan-India storytelling have bridged audiences across regions. For him, Toxic represents this shift — a film rooted in Indian sensibilities yet designed for a global audience. "It’s one of those films that caters to everyone while offering a very unique experience," he concluded.



Yash as Ravana in Ramayana



After Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Yash will be seen as Ravana in the much-anticipated Ramayana. Backed by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Ramayana Part One and Part Two are slated to release on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively.

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