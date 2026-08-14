Viral video: Yash reveals why he didn't attend funeral of his fan, admits he purposely refused to oblige his fan's final request for THIS reason

Yash finally opened up about why he chose to skip the funeral of his 25-year-old fan, who died by suicide, and his final wish was to have Toxic star in his final journey.

Pan-India star Yash finally broke the silence on why he chose to ignore the funeral of his 25-year-old fan, who died by suicide. For the unversed, in February 2021, a fan named Ramakrishna from Kodidoddi village, Karnataka’s Mandya district, died by suicide. In his suicide note, Ramakrishna expressed a final wish for KGF star and politician Siddaramaiah to attend his funeral. Siddaramaiah fulfilled his wish, but Yash chose to deny it. Five years later, Yash finally broke the silence on his decision and revealed his reason for skipping his fan's final journey. Recently, Yash attended Aap Ki Adalat, and he was asked about the incident and why he chose to ignore it.

Why Yash didn't attend the funeral of his fan

When Rajat Sharma asked him why he chose to ignore his fan's final request, Yash said, "Agar main yeh karunga na sir, toh bahut saare logon ko yeh lag sakta hai ki aisa karne se aa jayenge (If I'd attended, others would have thought that let's do something similar to bring him)." Yash didn't want to set a wrong precedent. He further explained, "Woh mindset hi wrong hai na, sir. Woh uska marne ke baad, uske funeral mein ja ke kya milega? If I encouraged them, I don't know; I felt bad, I felt bad, but agar main ja ke karunga na, sir, toh aur bahut saare log kar sakte hain (Isn’t that mindset itself wrong, sir? What will I gain by going to his funeral after he dies? If I encouraged them, I don’t know… I felt bad, I really did. But if I go and do that, then many more people might do the same)."

Watch the viral video of Yash

#Yash finally BREAKS HIS SILENCE why he didn't attend his Fan's FUNERAL following his Tragic



~ I didn't attend coz i love them , attending his FUNERAL might've set the wrong PRECEDENT in SOCIETY to Encourage more fan to follow the same Path



Golden Reply..WOW pic.twitter.com/QJUWuPqmig August 14, 2026

Yash reveals he would like to encourage his fans to do good things

The actor further explained that if his fans would ask him to support them in a noble gesture, encourage them to achive them in something constructive, he would join them happily, but he doesn't want to set an immoral example. Yash said, "If somebody says, 'Let me achieve something, and tab Yash aaye, main karke dikhaunga', main jaunga, sir. Kisi ne kuch achieve kar ke kaha to come, I will go. But yeh cheez ke encourage karna galat precedent set hoga (If someone achieves something and asks me to come, I will go. But encouraging this would set a wrong precedent)." On the work front, Yash will soon be seen in Toxic. The film will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English on August 28, 2026.