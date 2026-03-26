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Viral video: When Rekha rushed to hug Jaya Bachchan after Amitabh Bachchan won big

A memorable moment from a Bollywood award show continues to grab attention even years later. Veteran actresses Rekha and Jaya Bachchan surprised everyone when they shared a warm hug on stage after Amitabh Bachchan won a major award.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 06:45 PM IST

Viral video: When Rekha rushed to hug Jaya Bachchan after Amitabh Bachchan won big
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A memorable moment from a Bollywood award show continues to grab attention even years later. Veteran actresses Rekha and Jaya Bachchan surprised everyone when they shared a warm hug on stage after Amitabh Bachchan won a major award.

Award night highlight:

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Video: https://www.reddit.com/r/BollyBlindsNGossip/comments/1f1qk7p/at_first_glance_i_thought_it_was_edited/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

The 2016 Screen Awards event marked the moment when Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Actor award for his role in Piku. The award itself represented a major accomplishment, yet the main attraction of the night came from the interaction between Rekha and Jaya Bachchan.

Unexpected hug:

Rekha approached Jaya Bachchan and displayed her affection through a warm hug after Amitabh's name announcement. The gesture surprised most people because the two people involved had maintained a long-standing feud, according to common belief. The audience at the event witnessed the couple display their love through a dignified and honourable embrace.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda recalls intense bathroom fight with Ranveer Singh: 'I didn't sleep for three nights'

Past speculations:

For several decades, people had been speculating about the connection between Rekha and Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. The public relationship between the two actors gained extra importance because their romance rumours had become a major topic throughout the Bollywood industry. The actresses demonstrated mutual respect through their hug, which ended a long period of rumours between them.

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IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH opener in jeopardy? Bengaluru venue still 'construction site' days before kickoff
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