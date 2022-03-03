Viral video: When BTS’ V said he is ‘god’ instead of ‘good’ while trying to speak English

BTS has the best ARMY in the world, so it's no surprise that they continue to publish edits on social media to honour the Bangton guys. BTS members RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) now have their own social media accounts where fans can get the most up-to-date information on their life.

In a throwback video, V had ARMY rolling over with laughter when he replied to RM’s how are you doing with ‘I’m God’ instead of ‘I’m good’.

Watch the video here-

BTS will return to the United States in April for a series of performances in Las Vegas, according to their agency. The shows, which are part of their "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour, which has been halted due to the coronavirus epidemic, will take place on April 8-9 and 15-16, with the last show being live-streamed, according to Bit Hit Music.

The South Korean boy band performed its first in-person concerts since the pandemic began in November in Los Angeles, and announced last week that it would perform its first gigs for their home fans since the pandemic began, with three shows in Seoul next month.