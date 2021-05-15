Viral video: When a sweat-drenched Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay broke into an impromptu jig at an event

Tamil superstar Vijay is known for his splendid dance moves. Last year, the actor won praises for his dance moves in the song ‘Vaathi Coming’ from the movie ‘Master’.

For the unversed, Vijay had performed in front of a live audience eight years ago with none other than the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. In 2013, SRK was was in Chennai to attend an award function. The faulty air conditioner of the hotel and the city’s summer heat and humidity clearly took a toll on the actor a he could be seen dripping with sweat. But heat cannot beat SRK, who always charms everyone with his energy and antics.

Vijay was being honoured for his performance in the 2012 action film ‘Thuppakki’. Just before handing the trophy to Vijay, SRK did an impromptu act and persuaded Vijay to shake a leg with him instead. Now who says no Shah Rukh Khan, right? A few seconds later, Vijay starts to groove to ‘Google Google’, a song sung by him for ‘Thuppakki’. The two actors then shake a leg together, much to the delight of the audience.

This is not Vijay’s first unscripted dance performance in fun of a live audience. The audio release function for ‘Master’ was held in mid-March in 2020. Due to the rising fear of COVID-19 at the time, the producers decide to make the launch a low-key affair as opposed to the usual extravaganza that comes with the audio launch of a Vijay film. Hence, to limit the crowd, the launch was held at a high-end hotel.

The actor looked dapper in a black suit. The moment he stepped on the state to deliver a speech, the actor broke into a dance, much to the joy of his fans. He grooved and performed a some breezy moves along with his co-star Shanthanu and the film’s music director Anirudh Ravichander to the tune of “Vaathi Coming”.

Vijay is fondly referred to as ‘Thalapathy’ by his fans. Its a title from ‘Illayathalapathy’ which means young commander. This title was given to Vijay by a fan after the release oh his debut film, ‘Naalaya Theerpu’ in1992.