Viral video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's reply to pap asking her if she knows Hindi is unmissable

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently spotted arriving at a Mumbai airport, eliciting ecstatic reactions from fans and probably hinting to a new project. From the airport, several videos and photographs of the actress have gone viral, and one in particular has caught our attention.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account, a paparazzo asks Samantha if she speaks Hindi, to which she responds with a sweet 'thoda thoda.'

Take a look at the viral video here-

For the unversed, she completed 12 years in the film industry and expressed gratitude to her loyal fan base for believing in her.

The 34-year-old actor, whose credits include Telugu and Tamil films like "Eega", "Mahanati", "Mersal", and "Super Deluxe", is hopeful that her romance with cinema never ends and she continues to grow with each passing year.

"I woke up this morning to realize that I've completed 12 years in the film industry. It's been 12 years of memories that revolve around lights camera, action and incomparable moments.

"I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here is hoping my love story with cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength," Samantha posted on Instagram.

The actor made her debut in cinema with the Tamil film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, opposite Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, following which she appeared in Telugu films ‘Atharintiki Daaredi’, ‘Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu’, ‘Manam’, ‘Aa aa’, ‘Oh Baby’, ‘Majili’ and others are among Samantha's super hit movies in Telugu. Her popular Tamil titles include ‘Their’ and ‘Mersal’.