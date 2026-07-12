Viral video: Vishal Dadlani apologises to Jasleen Royal over Coldplay controversy, says 'never my intention to...'

Vishal Dadlani publicly apologised to Jasleen Royal on the sets of Indian Idol 16, ending their months-long feud that began after he criticised her Coldplay opening performance. Jasleen accepted the apology, and the two hugged on stage as Badshah called it "such a beautiful moment."

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani publicly apologised to singer-composer Jasleen Royal on the sets of Indian Idol 16, bringing an end to their months-long public feud. The emotional reconciliation unfolded in the presence of rapper Badshah, who later celebrated the moment on social media. The rift between the two artistes dates back to January 2025, when Jasleen opened for British rock band Coldplay during its India tour. Her performance received mixed reactions, prompting Dadlani to sharply criticise the singer on Instagram.

In a strongly worded post at the time, Dadlani wrote, "I'm really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage, all you're doing is showing more people that the individual can't really sing, and that sadly, systems within labels in India aren't geared towards really promoting the best we have… I've just seen some clips, and my gosh... How embarrassing! For the country, the artiste, the public, as well as 'the scene'."

During Jasleen Royal's recent appearance on Indian Idol 16, to celebrate the success of her song Inaam, featuring Badshah, Dadlani chose to address the controversy and retract his earlier comments. A video of the exchange, shared on Instagram by Jasleen’s manager Yash Sanjeev Badwe, captured Dadlani offering an unreserved apology on stage.

"Main Jasleen ko bahut time se janta hun aur pichle saal hamari ek controversy ho gayi thi. Maine kuch zyada bol diya ek masle mein aur mujhe bolna nahin chahiye tha kyunki I truly admire Jasleen’s compositions. As a composer, hamare paas zyada female composers nahin hain. Galti mujhse ye hui ki organisers ko main kahin blame kar raha tha lekin bola maine galat tareeke se. I want to publicly apologise to you. It must be done. Female composers hamare paas yahaan nahin hain and I am the last person to discourage someone who does such good work. You really write beautiful songs... It was never my intention to diss you as an artiste. Agar wo hua hai mujhse, I genuinely want to apologise," he said.

A visibly emotional Jasleen accepted the apology, revealing that Dadlani’s criticism had hurt her deeply as she had always regarded him as both a mentor and a friend. The two musicians later embraced on stage with a warm hug, signalling the end of their public disagreement. The heartwarming moment quickly went viral online. Badshah, who witnessed the exchange firsthand, reacted to the video by posting a heart emoji and describing it as "such a beautiful moment."

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