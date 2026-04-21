Viral video: Vijay Varma mocks Kartik Aaryan? Gully Boy actor calls him 'King of PR', netizens react

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Vijay Varma called Kartik Aaryan the 'King of PR' during a rapid-fire segment, sparking a viral debate online with mixed reactions from fans and social media users.
Vijay Varma sparked an online debate after calling Kartik Aaryan the 'King of PR' during a rapid-fire round, a comment that quickly went viral and divided social media users, with many defending it as a light-hearted remark while others questioned whether such industry labels were fair.
Vijay varma take shots at Kartik aryan for his PR!
by u/arina_0730 in BollyBlindsNGossip
The remark came during a promotional interaction for Vijay Varma’s web series Matka King, where he participated in a light-hearted rapid-fire segment with WeAreYuvaa. When asked to assign titles to Bollywood actors, he referred to Kartik Aaryan as the 'King of PR.' The comment spread through social media after it was made during a casual and playful setting because fans began discussing and debating the content.
Also read: Prakash Raj lands in big trouble, BJP leader files complaint against actor for hurting religious sentiments with his Ramayana remark