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Viral video: Vijay Varma mocks Kartik Aaryan? Gully Boy actor calls him 'King of PR', netizens react

Vijay Varma called Kartik Aaryan the 'King of PR' during a rapid-fire segment, sparking a viral debate online with mixed reactions from fans and social media users.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 05:34 PM IST

Viral video: Vijay Varma mocks Kartik Aaryan? Gully Boy actor calls him 'King of PR', netizens react
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Vijay Varma sparked an online debate after calling Kartik Aaryan the 'King of PR' during a rapid-fire round, a comment that quickly went viral and divided social media users, with many defending it as a light-hearted remark while others questioned whether such industry labels were fair.

Rapid-Fire video goes viral: 

Vijay varma take shots at Kartik aryan for his PR!
by u/arina_0730 in BollyBlindsNGossip

The remark came during a promotional interaction for Vijay Varma’s web series Matka King, where he participated in a light-hearted rapid-fire segment with WeAreYuvaa. When asked to assign titles to Bollywood actors, he referred to Kartik Aaryan as the 'King of PR.' The comment spread through social media after it was made during a casual and playful setting because fans began discussing and debating the content.

Also read: Prakash Raj lands in big trouble, BJP leader files complaint against actor for hurting religious sentiments with his Ramayana remark

Netizens reactions

Social media reactions were divided after Vijay Varma called Kartik Aaryan the “King of PR” during a rapid-fire round, with some users disagreeing outright, saying 'King of drip me khud ko ?!?!?!?!? I don’t agree with that one,' while others argued there is nothing wrong with self-promotion, adding that 'that’s how the industry works' and even comparing it to corporate culture where visibility is crucial for promotions. A section of users appreciated Vijay’s candidness, writing 'His response was quick' and 'Main bhi aisa hi hoon baaton baaton mein sach bol deta hoon,' while others pointed out industry dynamics, saying 'He is an outsider, so Kartik can’t play the victim card.'

Some comments also reflected broader industry perceptions and humour, including 'Mai outsider hu, mera koi Godfather nahi hai to sing praises for me isi liye I need to do PR,' while a few simply supported the actor with remarks like 'Honestly he is spot on with all the answers,' highlighting that many felt the rapid-fire exchange was light-hearted and not meant to be taken seriously.

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