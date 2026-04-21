Viral video: Vijay Varma mocks Kartik Aaryan? Gully Boy actor calls him 'King of PR', netizens react

Netizens reactions

Social media reactions were divided after Vijay Varma called Kartik Aaryan the “King of PR” during a rapid-fire round, with some users disagreeing outright, saying 'King of drip me khud ko ?!?!?!?!? I don’t agree with that one,' while others argued there is nothing wrong with self-promotion, adding that 'that’s how the industry works' and even comparing it to corporate culture where visibility is crucial for promotions. A section of users appreciated Vijay’s candidness, writing 'His response was quick' and 'Main bhi aisa hi hoon baaton baaton mein sach bol deta hoon,' while others pointed out industry dynamics, saying 'He is an outsider, so Kartik can’t play the victim card.'

Some comments also reflected broader industry perceptions and humour, including 'Mai outsider hu, mera koi Godfather nahi hai to sing praises for me isi liye I need to do PR,' while a few simply supported the actor with remarks like 'Honestly he is spot on with all the answers,' highlighting that many felt the rapid-fire exchange was light-hearted and not meant to be taken seriously.