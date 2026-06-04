Viral video: Upasana Kamineni Konidela turns cheerleader for Ram Charan at Peddi screening, showers confetti during his entry scene

Upasana Kamineni Konidela joined fans at a Hyderabad theatre to celebrate Ram Charan's Peddi, with videos of her cheering and throwing confetti going viral online.

Ram Charan’s latest release, Peddi, opened to a festive atmosphere across theatres, and among those celebrating the loudest was his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

A video from Hyderabad’s Sree Ramulu Theatre has gone viral, showing Upasana watching the film alongside fans instead of opting for a private screening. She was seen soaking in the excitement as moviegoers cheered, whistled and applauded during key moments in the film.

In several clips circulating online, Upasana can be seen laughing, clapping and enjoying the energetic atmosphere inside the packed theatre. One video, in particular, shows her picking up confetti from the floor and tossing it into the air as fans celebrated a major Ram Charan sequence.

The excitement surrounding Peddi was visible beyond Hyderabad as well. Ahead of the film’s release, special screenings in Bengaluru witnessed massive fan gatherings, with supporters turning up in large numbers to celebrate the arrival of the sports drama.

Videos from Bengaluru’s Brunda Theatre showed fans carrying posters, chanting slogans and expressing their support for Ram Charan. In another clip, enthusiastic fans were seen climbing a theatre hoarding, while firecrackers lit up the area outside cinema halls.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the lead role as a popular village hero known for his sporting talent and leadership. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in key roles.

Set in a rural backdrop, the sports drama combines cricket, wrestling and athletics, with Ram Charan’s character at the heart of the story.