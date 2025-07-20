Viral video: Uorfi Javed gets her fillers dissolved, looks 'unrecognisable' with swollen lips, advices 'good doctor', netizens react

After winning The Traitors, Uorfi Javed decided to get rid of her troublesome fillers in a painstaking procedure. The final result of Uorfi's lips left the netizens puzzled.

Fillers might enhance the features, but the process is painstaking. Social media star Uorfi Javed recently got her fillers dissolved, and she shared the procedure with her followers. As per the reports, Uorfi got her lip fillers removed after nine years, and she made the decision because they were misplaced. In a video shared by The Traitors co-winner, Uorfi is seen undergoing the treatment. During her session, Uorfi was seen getting injected in her lips. By the end of the treatment, Urofi had swollen lips, and she flaunted her imperfect look with her fans. Uorfi's latest post left her fans impressed and netizens puzzled.

Uorfi Javed on her filler removal

Uorfi shared the reel on her Instagram and stated that after dissolving the fillers, she will get it done after some time, in a more natural way. She wrote, "No, this is not a filter, I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were every misplaced. I will get them again, but naturally. I’m not saying no to fillers at all. Dissolving is painful." She further advised her followers to get the right doctor for such procedures. "Also, it’s very, very important you go to a. Good doctor for fillers, all these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing. Finally, I found @dr.rickson, trust me, he’s the best." Urofi clarified that her post isn't a paid collab post, but she genuinely took a moment to acknowledge the beauty expert.

Watch the video of Uorfi Javed

Internet reacts to Uorfi Javed's post

As soon as Uorfi shared the reel, several netizens commented on her 'sheer bravery' for showing her pain and displaying the vulnerable side of her. A netizen wrote, "It takes a lot of courage to show all this." Another netizen wrote, "Oops, so sorry to hear that. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Also, I really think we should embrace and promote natural beauty instead of layering things up." One of the netizens wrote, "People need to understand ki whatever she's doing is her choice. And honestly, it takes a lot of courage to post this online. She's literally sharing her experience, and the least y'all could do is be a little empathetic."