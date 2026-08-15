Viral video: Trisha Krishnan salutes Chief Minister Vijay at Independence Day event - Watch

Trisha Krishnan attended India's 80th Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George, where Vijay hoisted the national flag. A viral video shows her saluting him as he passed by. Her appearance comes amid speculation about their bond, while Vijay’s wife Sangeetha recently withdrew her divorce.

On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, Trisha Krishnan attended the celebrations at Fort St George in Chennai on Friday, where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay hoisted the national flag. Several videos of the actress from the ceremony have gone viral on social media, with one clip in particular grabbing attention. Shared by Sun News, the video shows Trisha saluting Vijay as he passed by in a jeep while carrying out his official duties.

Trisha was among the notable guests at the event and was seated in the front row alongside Vijay's parents, S.A. Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar. She attended the ceremony with her mother, Uma Krishnan. For the occasion, the Ponniyin Selvan actress opted for an elegant gold-toned saree, keeping her look understated with minimal jewellery. A floral gajra completed her traditional appearance.

Trisha and Vijay have been in the spotlight following their multiple public appearances together, both before and after the Tamil Nadu elections, particularly amid reports surrounding Vijay's divorce from his wife Sangeetha. The duo remains one of Tamil cinema’s most popular on-screen pairs, having shared the screen in Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), Kuruvi (2008) and Leo (2023). Despite recurring speculation about their relationship, both have maintained that they are friends. Trisha has also attended several significant moments in Vijay’s life, including his oath-taking ceremony in May.

Meanwhile, Vijay's wife Sangeetha officially withdrew her divorce petition at the Chengalpattu Family Court on August 7. Appearing via video conference, she informed the court that she no longer wished to pursue the case, following which the petition was formally disposed of as withdrawn. In her petition, Sangeetha had reportedly cited mental cruelty, emotional neglect and adultery, while also alleging that Vijay was involved in an affair with a film actress.

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