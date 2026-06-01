Viral video: CM Thalapathy Vijay takes Tiruchi by storm with fiery speech, vows ‘no compromise’ on law & order, secularism, netizens react

It's been 20 days since Thalapathy Vijay took the oath of being the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and he made his first speech to the people of Tiruchirappalli, leaving them in awe of their new leader.

On May 10, 2026, C Joseph Vijay, aka Thalapathy Vijay, created history by making a historic political debut and winning the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. It's been 20 days since Vijay took the position of CM, and he's continuing to serve the masses with his firm actions and strong vision. As he completed 20 days in power, the actor-politician addressed his people, thanking them for putting their trust in him and sharing his plan of action for his state's people.

Thalapathy Vijay assured 'no compromise' in secularism and law and order

Reportedly, Vijay departed from Chennai aboard a chartered aircraft and arrived in Tiruchirappalli around 4:00 PM. There, he addressed a gathering held at St. Joseph's College, where he expressed his gratitude to the voters. In addition to reviewing ongoing development projects in Tiruchirappalli, the Chief Minister is also scheduled to interact with TVK party cadres. Speaking at the gathering, he declared, "The TVK government will be a government for all the people. There will be absolutely no compromise regarding the rights of the state or the principles of secularism."

Thalapathy Vijay's message for legislators

This visit by Vijay is part of a broader party campaign, under which all TVK legislators have been instructed to visit their respective constituencies to personally thank their voters. Meanwhile, the TVK has appealed to party cadres attending the event to adhere to police guidelines and protocols strictly. Attendance at the event will be limited to 5,000 individuals—specifically those with QR code-based entry passes.

BREAKING: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's full speech from thanks giving meet in Trichy. pic.twitter.com/4Iw0mT9uCy — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) June 1, 2026

#CMVijay about Law & Order :



"Drugs have spread to every corner. If they had been controlled at the initial stage, we wouldn't have lost so many girl children & women. They are blaming me for this. No matter how much you blame me, I will rectify this.."pic.twitter.com/Nwi5KXVP0D — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) June 1, 2026

How the internet reacts to Thalapathy Vijay's speech

In no time, Vijay's speech went viral, and his fans went on to praise his crystal-clear thoughts and his intention to serve the people. Although he was holding a paper while addressing his admirers, this gesture also won the internet. "Massive speech," wrote a netizen. Another netizen added, "Even in Karur, he is not taking accountability, after becoming CM. Also, he is still blaming the previous DMK govt." One of the netizens asked, "Why is this so accurate?"

Also read: Exclusive: What led to Thalapathy Vijay's iconic victory in Tamil Nadu election, expert explains: 'People believe he can bring change'

About Thalapathy Vijay's iconic win

On May 10, Vijay, the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), recently emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections by securing 108 seats, subsequently succeeding in forming the government.