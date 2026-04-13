Viral video: Thalapathy Vijay gets scared, runs away from his rally, assumes fan threw bomb at him, netizens react: 'Such cowardly hero'
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Superstars may look larger-than-life on the big screen, but in real life, they, too, get scared, even from a fan. Read on and watch how Thalapathy Vijay backed out from his public rally.
People in the South consider their superstar as God. They show immense love, respect, and devotion towards their idol. But an actor is also a human being. They, too, get scared by the unprecedented love. Thalapathy Vijay, the Tamil superstar, has charmed the audience with his larger-than-life persona and blockbuster movies. But recently, he witnessed an embarrassing moment that went viral, and netizens are having a field day over his reaction.
Thalapathy Vijay got scared by a fan
Currently, Vijay is busy promoting his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and making appearances in public rallies. In one such rally, Vijay decided to cover the distance by cycle, and he was seen cycling for miles, engaging with the public, and waving at them. A huge entourage was following Vijay, and even security personnel were protecting him and his route. A few bystanders were waving at Vijay, and one of them came in front of the Master actor and threw a bunch of flowers on him. The way he offered flower petals was similar to the action of someone throwing a bomb. Vijay got scared, he got off the cycle instantly, and ran back to his van. This created a ruckus and confusion among his team.
Watch the viral video of Thalapathy Vijay
A TVK supporter threw flower bouquet towards Chief Thalapathy Vijay
He got scared & ran back towards security fearing it for something else pic.twitter.com/75hRU79qRJ— Frontalforce (@FrontalForce) April 13, 2026
Netizens' reaction to Thalapathy Vijay's viral moment
The video went viral in no time, and netizens are having a blast with the 'epic confusion'. A netizen wrote, "What a cowardly hero." Another netizen wrote, "After calling 41 of his fans, he is afraid for his life?" One of the netizens wrote, "More people are coming at the same moment from the other side, that's why he ran. He has diehard fans, it's not his mistake." A cybercitizen wrote, "And this guy @actorvijay portrays heroism on screen. Never watched any of his films because I could never help myself to watch one."
On the film front, his final movie, Jana Nayagan, got leaked on the internet, although it has not been cleared by the CBFC. Read this story here.