Viral video: Team Sarabhai vs Sarabhai give heartbreaking tribute to Satish Shah; teary-eyed Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar leave fans emotional by..

To all the fans of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, you are not ready for what you'll see. This is one reunion, fans never imagined, even in their wildest nightmares. The video will surely leave you in tears.

Veteran actor Satish Shah has been laid to rest, and his on-screen family knows how to give him the perfect sendoff. Satish is popularly known as Indravadhan aka Indu Sarabhai from the iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. At Shah's funeral, his co-star from the show gathered and sang the title song for one last time.

The title track of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is as iconic as the show. Sung by Usha Uthup, the title track would earlier bring smiles to Sarabhai fans. However, this time, when you see and hear the song at Satish Shah's funeral, your feelings for the song will change. You won't be smiling, but might shed a tear of grief.

At the funeral pyre, Satish's parivar, including Rupali Ganguly (Monisha), Rajesh Kumar (Rosesh), Sumeet Raghavan (Sahil), along with writer Aatish Kapadia, Deven Bhojani, and producer JD Majethia, sang the song in rhythm. However, this time, they were in tears, and Rupali was crying inconsolably throughout the tribute. After they finished the song, JD went on to say, "We love you, Satish bhai. You'll be missed forever." Rupali looked emotionally broken, and JD tried to console her, but she couldn't stop grieving about the loss.

Watch the heartbreaking tribute of Team Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to Satish Shah

Even netizens couldn't control their emotions after watching the video, and they went on to pen down their condolences in the comments. An internet user wrote, "Best of best comedian our satish sahah sir we r saluted to you &we miss ur golden smile forever." Another internet user wrote, "best tribute by his family and friends." One of the netizens wrote, "Can't bear watching these happy souls feeling so sad."

About Satish Shah's demise

On Saturday afternoon of October 25, Satish passed away at 74, due to kidney failure. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's manager, Ramesh Kadatala, revealed that Shah collapsed while having lunch.