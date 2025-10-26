Viral video: Team Sarabhai vs Sarabhai give heartbreaking tribute to Satish Shah; teary-eyed Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar leave fans emotional by..

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CONFIRMED! Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are in relationship, couple walk hand-in-hand after singer's birthday bash in Paris; WATCH

SBI Hiring 2025: India's biggest bank set to hire 3500 officers in...; check recruitment plans, vacancy details and more

Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final: Australia faces major setback as Alyssa Healy's participation remains uncertain against India

7 yoga asanas that can boost lung power and help your body fight pollution naturally

Kris Srikkanth makes U-turn on Harshit Rana, calls pacer impressive after earlier labeling him Gautam Gambhir's 'Yes-Man'

Kurnool tragedy: Bus driver arrested after horrific accident that killed 20

Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana injures Nawazuddin Siddiqui, breaks his...; latter reveals 'he hit me and...'

Hyderabad top cop's BIG statement after bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool that killed 20, says 'Drunk drivers are terrorists..., annihilated entire...'

Mukesh Ambani earns Rs 46687 crore in just 3 days from...; Reliance's market cap jumps to Rs...

Virat Kohli creates history, overtakes Sachin Tendulkar to become highest run-scorer in white-ball cricket

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
CONFIRMED! Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are in relationship, couple walk hand-in-hand after singer's birthday bash in Paris; WATCH

CONFIRMED! Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are in relationship, couple walk hand-i

SBI Hiring 2025: India's biggest bank set to hire 3500 officers in...; check recruitment plans, vacancy details and more

SBI Hiring 2025: India's biggest bank set to hire 3500 officers in...; check rec

Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final: Australia faces major setback as Alyssa Healy's participation remains uncertain against India

Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final: Australia faces major setback as Alyssa Healy

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Viral video: Team Sarabhai vs Sarabhai give heartbreaking tribute to Satish Shah; teary-eyed Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar leave fans emotional by..

To all the fans of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, you are not ready for what you'll see. This is one reunion, fans never imagined, even in their wildest nightmares. The video will surely leave you in tears.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 03:24 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Team Sarabhai vs Sarabhai give heartbreaking tribute to Satish Shah; teary-eyed Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar leave fans emotional by..
JD Majethia, Rupali Ganguly, Aatish Kapadia, and Sumeet Raghavan at Satish Shah's funeral
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actor Satish Shah has been laid to rest, and his on-screen family knows how to give him the perfect sendoff. Satish is popularly known as Indravadhan aka Indu Sarabhai from the iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. At Shah's funeral, his co-star from the show gathered and sang the title song for one last time. 

The title track of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is as iconic as the show. Sung by Usha Uthup, the title track would earlier bring smiles to Sarabhai fans. However, this time, when you see and hear the song at Satish Shah's funeral, your feelings for the song will change. You won't be smiling, but might shed a tear of grief. 

At the funeral pyre, Satish's parivar, including Rupali Ganguly (Monisha), Rajesh Kumar (Rosesh), Sumeet Raghavan (Sahil), along with writer Aatish Kapadia, Deven Bhojani, and producer JD Majethia, sang the song in rhythm. However, this time, they were in tears, and Rupali was crying inconsolably throughout the tribute. After they finished the song, JD went on to say, "We love you, Satish bhai. You'll be missed forever." Rupali looked emotionally broken, and JD tried to console her, but she couldn't stop grieving about the loss. 

Watch the hearbreaking tribute of team Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TellyMasala (@tellymasala)

Watch the heartbreaking tribute of Team Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to Satish Shah

Even netizens couldn't control their emotions after watching the video, and they went on to pen down their condolences in the comments. An internet user wrote, "Best of best comedian our satish sahah sir we r saluted to you &we miss ur golden smile forever." Another internet user wrote, "best tribute by his family and friends." One of the netizens wrote, "Can't bear watching these happy souls feeling so sad."

About Satish Shah's demise

On Saturday afternoon of October 25, Satish passed away at 74, due to kidney failure. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's manager, Ramesh Kadatala, revealed that Shah collapsed while having lunch.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Khloe Kardashian reveals she hasn’t had s*x in 3 years in shocking ‘The Kardashians’ confession
Khloe Kardashian reveals she hasn’t had s*x in 3 years in shocking ‘The Kardashi
Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to visit poll-bound state on October 30, to address key rallies in THESE cities
Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to visit poll-bound state on October 30, to address
Piyush Goyal issues BIG statement on India-US trade deal: 'Continue to engage with...'
Piyush Goyal's BIG statement on India-US trade deal: 'Continue to...'
Good News for Uttar Pradesh's Residents: Purvanchal Expressway to bring prosperity in state with 22 flyovers, 121 bridges, 271 underpasses, here's all you need to know about this project
Good News for Uttar Pradesh's Residents: Purvanchal Expressway to bring...
BIG TROUBLE for Shehbaz Sharif govt, common Pakistanis hit hard! Tomato prices surge 400% amid Afghanistan clashes
BIG TROUBLE for Shehbaz Sharif govt, common Pakistanis hit hard! Tomato prices..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE