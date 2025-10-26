Viral video: Team Sarabhai vs Sarabhai give heartbreaking tribute to Satish Shah; teary-eyed Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar leave fans emotional by..

CONFIRMED! Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are in relationship, couple walk hand-in-hand after singer's birthday bash in Paris; WATCH
SBI Hiring 2025: India's biggest bank set to hire 3500 officers in...; check recruitment plans, vacancy details and more
Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final: Australia faces major setback as Alyssa Healy's participation remains uncertain against India
7 yoga asanas that can boost lung power and help your body fight pollution naturally
Kris Srikkanth makes U-turn on Harshit Rana, calls pacer impressive after earlier labeling him Gautam Gambhir's 'Yes-Man'
Kurnool tragedy: Bus driver arrested after horrific accident that killed 20
Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana injures Nawazuddin Siddiqui, breaks his...; latter reveals 'he hit me and...'
Hyderabad top cop's BIG statement after bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool that killed 20, says 'Drunk drivers are terrorists..., annihilated entire...'
Mukesh Ambani earns Rs 46687 crore in just 3 days from...; Reliance's market cap jumps to Rs...
Virat Kohli creates history, overtakes Sachin Tendulkar to become highest run-scorer in white-ball cricket
ENTERTAINMENT
To all the fans of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, you are not ready for what you'll see. This is one reunion, fans never imagined, even in their wildest nightmares. The video will surely leave you in tears.
Veteran actor Satish Shah has been laid to rest, and his on-screen family knows how to give him the perfect sendoff. Satish is popularly known as Indravadhan aka Indu Sarabhai from the iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. At Shah's funeral, his co-star from the show gathered and sang the title song for one last time.
The title track of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is as iconic as the show. Sung by Usha Uthup, the title track would earlier bring smiles to Sarabhai fans. However, this time, when you see and hear the song at Satish Shah's funeral, your feelings for the song will change. You won't be smiling, but might shed a tear of grief.
At the funeral pyre, Satish's parivar, including Rupali Ganguly (Monisha), Rajesh Kumar (Rosesh), Sumeet Raghavan (Sahil), along with writer Aatish Kapadia, Deven Bhojani, and producer JD Majethia, sang the song in rhythm. However, this time, they were in tears, and Rupali was crying inconsolably throughout the tribute. After they finished the song, JD went on to say, "We love you, Satish bhai. You'll be missed forever." Rupali looked emotionally broken, and JD tried to console her, but she couldn't stop grieving about the loss.
Watch the hearbreaking tribute of team Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
Watch the heartbreaking tribute of Team Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to Satish Shah
Even netizens couldn't control their emotions after watching the video, and they went on to pen down their condolences in the comments. An internet user wrote, "Best of best comedian our satish sahah sir we r saluted to you &we miss ur golden smile forever." Another internet user wrote, "best tribute by his family and friends." One of the netizens wrote, "Can't bear watching these happy souls feeling so sad."
About Satish Shah's demise
On Saturday afternoon of October 25, Satish passed away at 74, due to kidney failure. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's manager, Ramesh Kadatala, revealed that Shah collapsed while having lunch.