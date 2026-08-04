FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Sunny Deol makes big statement, admits 'Pakistan meri mausi hai' for THIS reason

Viral video: Sunny Deol makes big statement, admits 'Pakistan meri mausi hai'

US News: US States Sues Trump Over 10% To 12.5% Tariffs On 60 Trading Partners, Including India

US News: US States Sues Trump Over 10% To 12.5% Tariffs On 60 Trading Partners, Including India

CJP Protest: CJP Plans 'Nationwide Listening Tour', Announces 2-day Strategy Meet From August 5

CJP Protest: CJP Plans 'Nationwide Listening Tour', Announces 2-day Strategy Meet From August 5

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT

From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Viral video: Sunny Deol makes big statement, admits 'Pakistan meri mausi hai' for THIS reason

Sunny Deol at Batwara 1947 Patna event on Aug 2 quoted Dharmendra’s 'Pakistan meri mausi hai', said India-Pakistan share history and avoided politics

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 11:48 AM IST

Viral video: Sunny Deol makes big statement, admits 'Pakistan meri mausi hai' for THIS reason
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on Sunday avoided direct comments on Pakistan during a press meet for his film Batwara 1947 in Patna. Rather, he talked about our common past and quoted his father Dharmendra as saying, 'Pakistan meri mausi hai. On August 2, 2026, the event took place in Inox, City Centre Mall, Patna.'

What Sunny Deol said on the Pakistan question

When asked about Pakistan, Sunny said the film was not shot there. 'Yeh wahan par nahi shoot kiya hai, yeh Hindustan me shoot kiya hai,' he said. He went on to explain why he stays out of political discussions. He cited Dharmendra when discussing the history of India and Pakistan. Because pura mulk ek hi tha, we feel like we're not doing well. Jaise papa ne kaha ki yeh meri maa hai aur woh meri mausi hai, yeh toh log sab acchi tarah se jante hain. Hum sab ek tarah se hain toh jude hue kahin na kahin se.

Focus on stories, not politics

Actors should stick to storytelling, according to Sunny. 'We are makers, so it doesn't matter if we are performers or not. Hum kahaaniyaan banate hain aur kahaaniyaan chunte hain. Usko phir hum yahan wahan, usko nahi leke jaate hain aur na jaana chahte hain politically. Issilye main us sabki baat hi nahi karuga. 'My job is to make films, not to turn them into political discussions,' he continued.

Also read: After Bhumi Pednekar calls out Gen-Z for abusing PM Modi, actress' ex-teacher reveals how 'disrespectful' she was to teachers: 'How your world...'

About ‘Batwara 1947’

Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, marks a reunion with Sunny Deol after nearly 30 years. Based on Asghar Wajahat’s play, it depicts a married couple, played by Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, who celebrate India's independence but are forced to migrate to Pakistan due to the Partition. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film will be released worldwide on August 14, 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tamil Nadu Police detain Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK allege political vendetta
Tamil Nadu Police detain Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK allege political vendetta
Viral video: Sunny Deol makes big statement, admits 'Pakistan meri mausi hai' for THIS reason
Viral video: Sunny Deol makes big statement, admits 'Pakistan meri mausi hai'
Exclusive: Salman Khan admits he thought Sohail would last for 3 days in Alliance, reveals his kids, Salim Khan's reaction: 'Fully satak jaati hai iski'
Exclusive: Salman admits he thought Sohail would last for 3 days in Alliance
2 firefighters killed, 3 injured as wall collapses during Greater Noida factory fire rescue | Video
2 firefighters killed, 3 injured as wall collapses during factory fire rescue
FSSAI Action on Dabur Explained: What's wrong with '100%' purity claims?
FSSAI Action on Dabur Explained: What's wrong with '100%' purity claims?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement