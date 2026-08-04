Viral video: Sunny Deol makes big statement, admits 'Pakistan meri mausi hai' for THIS reason

Sunny Deol at Batwara 1947 Patna event on Aug 2 quoted Dharmendra’s 'Pakistan meri mausi hai', said India-Pakistan share history and avoided politics

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on Sunday avoided direct comments on Pakistan during a press meet for his film Batwara 1947 in Patna. Rather, he talked about our common past and quoted his father Dharmendra as saying, 'Pakistan meri mausi hai. On August 2, 2026, the event took place in Inox, City Centre Mall, Patna.'

What Sunny Deol said on the Pakistan question

When asked about Pakistan, Sunny said the film was not shot there. 'Yeh wahan par nahi shoot kiya hai, yeh Hindustan me shoot kiya hai,' he said. He went on to explain why he stays out of political discussions. He cited Dharmendra when discussing the history of India and Pakistan. Because pura mulk ek hi tha, we feel like we're not doing well. Jaise papa ne kaha ki yeh meri maa hai aur woh meri mausi hai, yeh toh log sab acchi tarah se jante hain. Hum sab ek tarah se hain toh jude hue kahin na kahin se.

Focus on stories, not politics

Actors should stick to storytelling, according to Sunny. 'We are makers, so it doesn't matter if we are performers or not. Hum kahaaniyaan banate hain aur kahaaniyaan chunte hain. Usko phir hum yahan wahan, usko nahi leke jaate hain aur na jaana chahte hain politically. Issilye main us sabki baat hi nahi karuga. 'My job is to make films, not to turn them into political discussions,' he continued.

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About ‘Batwara 1947’

Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, marks a reunion with Sunny Deol after nearly 30 years. Based on Asghar Wajahat’s play, it depicts a married couple, played by Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, who celebrate India's independence but are forced to migrate to Pakistan due to the Partition. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film will be released worldwide on August 14, 2026.