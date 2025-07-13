Viral video: SS Rajamouli loses cool, pushes fan furiously at Kota Srinivasa Rao's funeral due to..., netizens react

The Telugu cinema is in shock with the demise of Kota Srinivasa Rao. At his funeral, the maverick filmmaker, SS Rajamouli, lost his cool, and he pushed a fan. The video went viral, and netizens have supported the Baahubali director.

The Telugu film industry is in grief as the legendary actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away on Sunday, July 13. The Padma Shri awardee did over 700 films in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil languages. He died at 83, three days after his birthday (July 10), and his demise has left everyone, from Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, to Chiranjeevi, and SS Rajamouli shocked. From Sunday morning, celebs have been visiting Rao's residence at Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and paid their respects to the departed soul. A video from Rao's funeral has gone viral as SS Rajamouli was captured in a never-before-seen behaviour. Rajamouli, who's usually referred to as 'saint' by his peers and co-stars, lost his cool on a fan and pushed him away.

SS Rajamouli pushed a fan?

In a video shared on Instagram by the user Artistry Buzz, the Baahubali director was seen walking out of Rao's residence. While he was walking towards his car, he was stormed by a group of enthusiasts. Rajamouli didn't look up and continued walking to reach his car. However, when he was stepping into his car, he noticed a man taking a selfie with him, without his permission. Rajamouli got miffed with his behaviour, he pushed him away, and even blasted him. This incident was captured on camera, and it went viral on Instagram in no time. A majority of the netizens stood in the support of Rajamouli.

Why Rajamouli behaved so rudely with the fan

Rajamouli is often called Captain Cool by his colleagues, but this time, Rajamouli got furious because he was in grief over losing a senior. The director was stepping out of a funeral. It wasn't his random public appearance. The RRR director was not in the mood to greet a fan or pose for a selfie. At such moments, fans need to draw a line. You cannot invade privacy and capture your idol in their worst situation. One should understand the nature of the artistes and their surroundings. On the work front, Rajamouli is working on his directorial with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB28. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra opposite Mahesh Babu. The movie is expected to release in 2026.