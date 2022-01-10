Spider-Man grooves to Rashmika Mandanna’s song ‘Saami Saami’, ‘Pushpa’ actor Allu Arjun’s brother reacts

‘Pushpa’, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is a film directed by Allu Arjun and produced by Rashmika Mandanna. The movie has done phenomenal business at the box office around the world and continues to do so in the Hindi belt even in its fourth week, earning the title of ‘superhit’ in every territory, but the true measure of the Sukumar directorial can now be seen in how Pushpa has become a mainstay of the country's pop culture. The movie's popularity isn't slowing down any time soon. In fact, the hysteria surrounding it has reached unparalleled proportions, and we're talking about every corner of the country, not just Telugu-speaking states or even South states.

A viral video shows a man costumed as Spider-Man dancing the hook step of music director Devi Sri Prasad's song, Saami Saami, from Pushpa, with a group of onlookers dressed as Santa Claus is currently making the rounds on the internet.

Spiderman celebrating his success dancing to "Rara Saami" from Pushpa! As a fan of AA & Spidey.. Waah! Yeh India hain boss. @SpiderMan good job buddy! pic.twitter.com/IGXdlfzsKv January 9, 2022

Allu Sirish, Allu Arjun's younger brother, took to his official Twitter handle and wrote: “Spiderman celebrating his success dancing to 'Rara Saami' from Pushpa! As a fan of AA & Spidey.. Waah! Yeh India hain boss. @SpiderMan good job buddy!”

Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise has dominated the box office internationally, becoming a legitimate superhit in both domestic and international markets. And when we say all territories, it's because the film has finally earned the' superhit' label in the Hindi belt, where it's still doing brisk business, notably in Maharashtra and Gujarat, in its fourth week.