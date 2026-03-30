Viral video: Sonu Nigam recalls Karachi 2004 concert blast, says 'mujhpe attack hua, bachaya bhi Pakistani ne' - Watch

In 2004, Sonu Nigam survived a bomb blast near his Karachi concert. Thanks to quick action by organizers and security, he remained safe, continued the show, and later shared the experience, highlighting the support he received and spreading a message of peace between India and Pakistan.

Famous singer Sonu Nigam recently recalled a frightening moment from his 2004 Pakistan tour. While performing in Karachi, a bomb blast occurred near the concert venue. Despite the chaos, Sonu was unharmed, thanks to the quick actions of security and organisers.

The incident:

A bomb explosion occurred during his Karachi concert at the location where people were assembling. The explosion created chaos, which resulted in injuries and fatalities among nearby individuals. Sonu Nigam described the event as a terrifying experience but said that he was protected and able to continue with the show. He explained that his safe arrival at the stage happened because of support from both organisers and local authorities.

Security and support:

The concert required increased security measures after the explosion because Pakistani Rangers, together with local security forces, protected the event. Sonu described that the help he received during the hazardous situation demonstrated how much local staff members cared about their work. The performance continued despite the attack, which created a lasting impact on both the audience and Sonu himself.

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A message of peace:

Sonu demonstrated his appreciation for the Pakistani people because of their generous assistance, which he received during his visit to Pakistan. He explained that the attack brought him fear, but he considered Pakistan as his protector because of the assistance and security which the country provided during the incident. The show reached its peak when he addressed the crowd to speak about his vision of love and peace between India and Pakistan.