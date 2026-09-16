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Viral video: Shehnaaz Gill faces scary turbulence mid-air with brother Shehbaz, here's how she reacts

Viral video: Shehnaaz Gill faces scary turbulence mid-air with brother Shehbaz

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Viral video: Shehnaaz Gill faces scary turbulence mid-air with brother Shehbaz, here's how she reacts

Shehnaaz Gill faced severe turbulence mid-flight with brother Shehbaz Badesha and shared a video on Instagram on Sept 15. Both landed safely.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 07:34 PM IST

Viral video: Shehnaaz Gill faces scary turbulence mid-air with brother Shehbaz, here's how she reacts
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Punjabi actress and former Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill had a scary experience mid-air while travelling with her brother Shehbaz Badesha. The actress faced severe turbulence and was seen praying for a safe landing. She shared the video on Instagram on September 15.

Shehnaaz Gill's scary flight video goes viral

Shehnaaz shared a viral video from a flight, showing herself and Shehbaz gripping their seats during turbulence. During the tense moments, Shehnaaz was heard continuously chanting "Waheguru, Waheguru" to calm herself. Her brother Shehbaz was also nervous and was seen laughing out of anxiety. Shehnaaz looked visibly anxious until the plane was about to land. As soon as the aircraft touched down safely, she chanted "Ganpati Bappa Morya" in relief.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, "Bahut mushkil se bache aaj… So grateful we landed safely."As soon as she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with concerned messages. One user wrote, "Thank god you both are safe, Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha." Another user commented, "Omg take care of yourself." A third fan wrote, "Thank you, God… Bhagwan humesha tum dono bhai behen ko rakhsha kare."

Also read: The Vvaan Trailer X Reaction: Fans hail Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia film's folklore twist; 'Pure goosebumps'

Not the first scary incident for Shehnaaz

Shehnaaz recently experienced a frightening moment while filming Ishqnama when her nose ring became loose and went into her mouth, causing her to cough. Her co-star Saurabh Sachdeva quickly assisted her. Shehnaaz is known for her roles in Punjabi films Ishqnama and Singh vs Kaur 2, alongside Gippy Grewal, and gained popularity from Bigg Boss 13, amassing a large social media following.

 

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