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Viral video: Shalini Pandey laughs going topless, Arjun Reddy actress goes bold, but leaves internet confussed, netizens ask 'is it real or AI?'

A viral video shows a topless Shalini Pandey laughing while posing for the camera. Netizens are finding it difficult to believe whether it's real.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 09:16 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Shalini Pandey laughs going topless, Arjun Reddy actress goes bold, but leaves internet confussed, netizens ask 'is it real or AI?'
Shalini Pandey (Image source: Screengrab)
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Actress Shalini Pandey, the Arjun Reddy girl, the simple, innocent soul from Maharaj, goes bold, fearless, and beautiful. Recently, Shalini dropped her photo dump from her vacation in Italy. In the carousel, we see stills of Shalini posing topless, springing a surprise. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shalini Pandey (@shalzp)

Shalini shared her Italy vacay photos with the caption, "I miss who I get to be in an Italian summer. Free, silly, sun-bathed, just existing in my body, completely enjoying the privilege of being a woman, and getting to do all this with a friend who matches my freak. I miss that." After her vacay post went viral, a video from the photo shoot also shows topless Shalini, happily posing for the camera while holding her hands over her top, covering her modesty.

Here's the viral video of Shalini Pandey

Netizens shocked at Shalini's video

Soon, the topless video went viral on the internet, leaving netizens confused. Many of the internet users believed that it was AI. However, when a user asked Grok AI about it, he received the reply, "Modern AI-generated videos can be virtually indistinguishable from authentic ones, so definitive calls from visuals alone are difficult. This clip matches Shalini Pandey's real Instagram photoshoot (same room, white fringed wrap, lighting, and her verified features). Reports confirm she posted similar topless content herself. It appears real."

Also read: Toxic X review: Yash's actioner divides internet, fans praise superstar's performance, action, netizens criticise...

A netizen wrote, "She has done this type of photoshoot; it is real, and this video is AI." Another netizen wrote, "No, don’t think it’s real; she did the photoshoot only from the back." One of the netizens wrote, "In the era of AI, everything on social media is fake." An internet user mocked her and wrote, "She will remove her hands from her breasts too if she doesn't get movies."

Shalini Pandey's popular work 

Shalini is best known for her performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's debut directorial Arjun Reddy. Vijay Deverakonda-starrer was a superhit and was later remade in Bollywood as Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, which became a blockbuster. Her other projects include Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Maharaj.

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