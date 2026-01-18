Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan steals spotlight at Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, fans call him 'world's biggest superstar'

Shah Rukh Khan stole the spotlight at the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, walking the carpet with stars like Katy Perry and Millie Bobby Brown, as the event celebrated global music and movies. Fans and media praised his presence and style.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was the centre of attention at the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The awards signify a yearly extravaganza of global character that honours the various forms of artistic expression like music, movies and performing arts. Among the invited stars, Shah Rukh was the most important one, which only underlined his reputation as one of the most famous and loved actors on the planet. His presence was highly appreciated by fans and the press and he strolled through the purple carpet with such big names as Katy Perry and Millie Bobby Brown, thus making the event a worldwide celebration.

The glamour and excitement of the event:

In a stunning black outfit, Shah Rukh Khan appeared and treated the fans with his generosity. The media got a chance to hear him, and he let them know about his delight over being in Saudi Arabia and his fan connection there. 'I was so blessed to be just a small part of this grand celebration,' the actor said while praising the hospitality and warmth of the people. King Khan mentioned his past experiences shooting in Saudi Arabia, acknowledging the settings, culture and food and telling how nice he was treated by all the people he met.

The Joy Awards brought together a powerful combination of Bollywood and Hollywood stars, turning it into a starry night. Katy Perry was not only a performer, but also an award presenter and Millie Bobby Brown was a delightful surprise to the audience. The presence of numerous other global superstars added a mixture of allure and skill from various regions. The whole occurrence was a melting pot of performances, award-giving and a global celebration of entertainment.

Fans celebrate Shah Rukh’s global appeal:

The Joy Awards were very much in the limelight, and King Khan's presence was the reason behind it. The audience and the press hailed him for not withdrawing the Indian film industry from the world stage. Different nationalities of artists met together in the festival, and thus it confirmed that one of the major factors uniting mankind is entertainment. The Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh was a night of glamour, talent and international celebration, with Shah Rukh Khan being one of the brightest highlights of the event. Bollywood, Hollywood and the music world stars all being a part of it turned the night into a great one indeed.