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Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan's sweet gesture for pregnant Deepika Padukone during King shoot wins hearts, netizens call him 'true gentleman'

A behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of King shows Shah Rukh Khan helping a pregnant Deepika Padukone climb stairs, a gesture that quickly went viral and won praise online. Fans appreciated their bond, while the film continues shooting with a star-studded cast.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 03, 2026, 01:44 PM IST

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan's sweet gesture for pregnant Deepika Padukone during King shoot wins hearts, netizens call him 'true gentleman'
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Shah Rukh Khan’s warm gesture towards Deepika Padukone during the shoot of their upcoming film King has gone viral, with fans praising the actor for his courteous and caring behaviour on set. The behind-the-scenes clip, reportedly filmed in South Africa, shows SRK helping Deepika as she carefully climbs a flight of stairs between takes.

SRK’s gesture wins hearts online:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The clip shows Shah Rukh Khan stopping his movement to turn backwards and offer his hand to Deepika Padukone. The two actors proceed to walk together after she agrees to his gesture. Deepika, who just revealed her second pregnancy, appears in a bright orange top, which she combines with colourful, flowing pants, while SRK wears a black shirt and trousers. Social media platforms quickly spread the short moment because fans described it as sweet, respectful and heartwarming. Users praised SRK's behaviour because they called him a gentleman who showed a green flag, while they appreciated the easy relationship between the two stars. The clip reinforced their established reputation as one of Bollywood's most popular on-screen couples.

Also read: Namrata Shirodkar reacts to husband Mahesh Babu being called 'biggest actor of Telugu cinema' during Varanasi panel at Mexico Comic Con 2026

About the film King:

The upcoming Hindi movie King has created high expectations because it features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in important roles. Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures are producing the film, which Siddharth Anand will direct. Reports suggest Shah Rukh will be seen in a darker, action-driven role as a seasoned assassin, while Suhana Khan plays his protégé. The film will showcase intense fighting scenes together with visually impressive action sequences.

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