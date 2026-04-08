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Viral video: Samay Raina REVEALS Ranveer Allahbadia asked offensive question 8 times, breaks down while narrating India's Got Latent backlash

Samay Raina revealed in his 'Still Alive' special that Ranveer Allahbadia asked an offensive question eight times on India’s Got Latent. Facing FIRs and threats, Samay broke down on stage but confirmed the show will return.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 12:00 PM IST

Viral video: Samay Raina REVEALS Ranveer Allahbadia asked offensive question 8 times, breaks down while narrating India's Got Latent backlash
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    Last night, comedian Samay Raina did the show 'still alive' and opened up about the infamous India’s Got Latent controversy, revealing shocking details about what really happened behind the scenes. He specifically spoke about Ranveer Allahbadia’s repeated offensive question that sparked widespread outrage and legal action. 

    Ranveer asked offensive questions 8 times:

    On the 'still alive' show, Samay said that the guest, Ranveer Allahbadia, aka Beer Biceps, asked an extremely offensive question eight times during India’s Got Latent. The question he asked the contestant was whether they would rather watch their parents have sex every day or join once to make it stop forever, which triggered widespread outrage and backlash. Samay even joked about editing the footage by saying he took out most of the content to protect the show, leaving only one part.

    Emotional fallout: Samay breaks down

    Samay talked about the backlash that led to multiple FIRs, death threats, and legal notices, deeply affecting his personal life. In his Still Alive special, he didn’t shy away from the emotional burden, discussing the stress, guilt and the impact it had on his mental health and his colleagues. He opened up about how difficult the period was and even broke down on stage while recounting the fallout.

    Also read: Trisha Krishnan slams rumours of quitting films amid Vijay link: 'Married a rich businessman & raising quadruplets'

    'India’s Got Latent' season 2 coming:

    Samay said that India's Got Latent will be back for Season 2, even though there was a lot of debate about it. He told fans that the new season would be more caring, open-minded, and responsible, but it would still have the funny parts that made the show popular. In his special, Samay also made it clear that he wanted to bring the show back by saying, "Show toh main wapas launga," which got a big round of applause from the crowd.

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