AnswerThis passes 150,000 users as two student builders reimagine how science gets done

Viral video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has found love again, holds Raj Nidimoru's hand while enjoying Dubai? Fans react

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has dropped a new reel about her work and vacay in Dubai, and fans are elated to see their Shankuntala happy with 'her love'.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 05:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Who says that love happens only once? Life is all about moving on from the past, embracing the present and nurturing the future. Telugu and Tamil actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also happy in her life, and her fans are elated to see that she has found the special one again. On Instagram, Samantha shared a reel from her recent Dubai visit, and it further fueled the dating speculation of her with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The two have been making headlines for their brewing romance. However, neither of them has confirmed nor denied the gossip. 

On Tuesday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video from her Dubai trip that quickly caught everyone’s attention. The reel, titled “What I see vs What you see”, showed fun moments from her holiday, but what stood out was a short clip of her holding a man’s hand. His face wasn’t shown, but he was seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, and carrying a black bag, with a phone in one hand and Samantha’s hand in the other.

This small detail was enough to spark buzz online. Many fans guessed that the mystery man could be The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru. One person commented, “Raj Nidimoru Fam,” while another wrote, “Soft launching in style and grace.” Others joined in with comments like, “Did you soft launch your new man?” and “Or is it what you captured vs what he captured, Sammyy?” Some even wondered if Samantha had just made her relationship public with this reel.

Raj and Samantha's US trip 

In July, the Eega actress attended the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) 2025. On Tuesday, she dropped a carousel post from Detroit, Michigan. What caught netizens' attention was her rumoured boyfriend, Raj Nidimoru, featured in her photos. In one of the pics, he is seen walking with his arm wrapped around her. In the pic, Samantha wore a chic oversized brown sweatshirt paired with relaxed denim. Raj kept it casual in a navy jacket, jeans, and neon sneakers. In another photo, Raj and Samantha are seen sitting beside, enjoying brunch with a group of friends. On the work front, Samantha was last seen in romantic drama Kushi.

