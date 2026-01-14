Viral video: Salman Khan gives Bhaijaan vibes at Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben's wedding reception, steals the limelight from newlyweds, fans react

Salman Khan made headlines with his appearance at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Mumbai wedding reception. A heartfelt moment went viral when Stebin bowed to Salman in respect, making the star-studded celebration even more memorable.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a special appearance at the wedding reception of Nupur Sanon and popular singer Stebin Ben in Mumbai, and his presence became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening. Several celebrities from the music and film industries attended the lavish reception, which became an unforgettable celebration for the newlyweds. Salman Khan was greeted warmly by the attendees and photographers when he arrived at the event wearing a chic blue suit. Everyone's eyes were on the actor as soon as he walked into the room.

Stebin Ben’s emotional moment with Salman Khan:

Everyone was genuinely moved by the groom Stebin Ben's response. Stebin bowed down in appreciation and respect, clearly thrilled and moved to meet Salman. The touching act swiftly gained popularity on social media. Salman's kind and modest response made the occasion even more memorable for everyone in attendance.

Nupur and Kriti Sanon shine at the reception:

As she and Stebin greeted guests, Nupur Sanon appeared sophisticated and content. Actress Kriti Sanon, her sister, was also there, grinning and chatting with friends from the business. Throughout the wedding festivities, Kriti acted as a helpful sister and appeared pleased as she stood by the newlyweds.

A star-studded evening of celebration:

Numerous famous people attended the reception, including singers, actors and the couple's close friends. There was laughter, music and celebration in the happy atmosphere. Visitors wished Nupur and Stebin a happy married life and congratulated them.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben were married in a stunning destination wedding in Udaipur before the Mumbai reception. Several ceremonies that combined customs and cultures were part of their wedding festivities. Fans adored the couple's chemistry after a number of photos and videos from the wedding went viral online. The couple's first significant celebration with the music and film industries took place at the Mumbai reception. The evening was made even more memorable by Salman Khan's star power.