FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Arbaaz Khan gets angry, walks off when asked about Salman Khan at Mumbai event: Watch

Arbaaz Khan gets angry, walks off when asked about Salman Khan at Mumbai event

Viral video: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma performs Ramayana song Rama Rama, Interstellar theme at Royal Albert Hall debut show

Rishab Sharma performs Ramayana song Rama Rama, Interstellar theme in London

'My mother told me to stay away': Shoaib Akhtar rejects offer to join Mohsin Naqvi’s PCB

Shoaib Akhtar rejects PCB role, says mother advised him to stay away

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Viral video: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma performs Ramayana song Rama Rama, Interstellar theme at Royal Albert Hall debut show

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma made his Royal Albert Hall debut with a sold-out concert attended by over 5,000 people. The sitarist performed his acclaimed compositions, an Interstellar theme rendition and his Ramayana song Rama Rama, as part of his Sitar for Mental Health initiative.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 08:40 PM IST

Viral video: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma performs Ramayana song Rama Rama, Interstellar theme at Royal Albert Hall debut show
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma at Royal Albert Hall
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has added a major international milestone to his musical journey with his debut at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. The sitarist and music producer performed to a sold-out audience of more than 5,000 people, becoming the first sitarist of his generation to perform at the celebrated venue.

Presented by Metropolis Music and Live Nation, the concert was part of Sharma's Sitar for Mental Health initiative, which combines Indian classical music with contemporary production and meditation practices. His set featured ambient compositions including Chanakya, Tandavam, Shiv Kailash, Roslyn and The Burning Ghat, alongside a cinematic sitar interpretation of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar theme and the Ramayana song Rama Rama.

The performance also featured a strong visual component. Sharma wore a bespoke ivory brocade outfit designed by couturier Amit Agarwal, paired with a full-arm henna artwork created in collaboration with multidisciplinary artist Santanu Hazarika. The intricate design drew from Vedic and Hindu iconography, incorporating elements including a temple shikhara, Mount Meru, crows symbolising ancestors, fire motifs representing Mukti, and imagery associated with Lord Shiva such as the Trishul, Naag, third eye and Damru. The artwork was created as an homage to the departed during the period of Shraddh.

Following his Royal Albert Hall debut, Sharma's Sitar for Mental Health world tour will continue across North America. The upcoming dates include performances in Washington DC, Toronto, Oakland and Los Angeles, followed by a show at New York's Carnegie Hall.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Arbaaz Khan gets angry, walks off when asked about Salman Khan at Mumbai event: Watch
Arbaaz Khan gets angry, walks off when asked about Salman Khan at Mumbai event
Viral video: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma performs Ramayana song Rama Rama, Interstellar theme at Royal Albert Hall debut show
Rishab Sharma performs Ramayana song Rama Rama, Interstellar theme in London
Flydubai Attack: From UAE birth to 'mysterious' Syria stay, new details of Omani Co-Pilot emerge
Flydubai Attack: New details of Omani Co-Pilot emerge
'My mother told me to stay away': Shoaib Akhtar rejects offer to join Mohsin Naqvi’s PCB
Shoaib Akhtar rejects PCB role, says mother advised him to stay away
'Most Comprehensive Is India's': Ukraine says it received 4 ceasefire proposals including one from Delhi
'Most Comprehensive Is India's': Ukraine says it received 4 ceasefire proposals
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement