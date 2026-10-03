Viral video: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma performs Ramayana song Rama Rama, Interstellar theme at Royal Albert Hall debut show

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma made his Royal Albert Hall debut with a sold-out concert attended by over 5,000 people. The sitarist performed his acclaimed compositions, an Interstellar theme rendition and his Ramayana song Rama Rama, as part of his Sitar for Mental Health initiative.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has added a major international milestone to his musical journey with his debut at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. The sitarist and music producer performed to a sold-out audience of more than 5,000 people, becoming the first sitarist of his generation to perform at the celebrated venue.

Presented by Metropolis Music and Live Nation, the concert was part of Sharma's Sitar for Mental Health initiative, which combines Indian classical music with contemporary production and meditation practices. His set featured ambient compositions including Chanakya, Tandavam, Shiv Kailash, Roslyn and The Burning Ghat, alongside a cinematic sitar interpretation of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar theme and the Ramayana song Rama Rama.

The performance also featured a strong visual component. Sharma wore a bespoke ivory brocade outfit designed by couturier Amit Agarwal, paired with a full-arm henna artwork created in collaboration with multidisciplinary artist Santanu Hazarika. The intricate design drew from Vedic and Hindu iconography, incorporating elements including a temple shikhara, Mount Meru, crows symbolising ancestors, fire motifs representing Mukti, and imagery associated with Lord Shiva such as the Trishul, Naag, third eye and Damru. The artwork was created as an homage to the departed during the period of Shraddh.

Following his Royal Albert Hall debut, Sharma's Sitar for Mental Health world tour will continue across North America. The upcoming dates include performances in Washington DC, Toronto, Oakland and Los Angeles, followed by a show at New York's Carnegie Hall.

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