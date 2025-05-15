Rekha praised Amitabh Bachchan when she appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Showand said that his mere presence made her body dance.

When Rekha appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where she was reminded of her iconic song O Sheronwali from the 1979 film Suhaag, in which she performed Dandiya in a temple alongside Amitabh Bachchan. A fan asked how she danced so effortlessly despite being South Indian.

The fan asked, “In the movie Suhaag, you played Dandiya so well. Even though you are a South Indian, it didn’t feel like you weren’t Gujarati. How did you manage it?” Rekha, without naming Amitabh directly, responded with a charming smile, “Think about the person I was playing Dandiya with. Wouldn’t you perform well too? Even if I didn’t know Dandiya, the moment he stood in front of me, my whole body would start dancing.”

She also spoke about her love for Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. During the episode, Kapil Sharma shared a funny memory from his appearance on KBC. He recalled how Big B asked his mother, “Devi ji, kya kha ke paida kiya?” Before Kapil could finish the story, Rekha interrupted with a playful guess, “Dal, roti?” adding, “Ask me anything; I remember every dialogue!”

While neither Rekha nor Amitabh ever confirmed or denied their romance rumours, their bond and legendary onscreen chemistry continue to leave fans nostalgic even today.