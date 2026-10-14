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Viral video: Ravi Kishan brutally trolled for criticising Rahul Gandhi protesting against 'vote chori', netizens say 'he is always high on premium sh*t'

Ravi Kishan has reacted to Rahul Gandhi headling protest against 'vote chori' and Gyanesh Kumar, calling it an insensible act by the politician. Ravi's words bite him back as netizens brutally slam him.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 02:26 PM IST

Viral video: Ravi Kishan brutally trolled for criticising Rahul Gandhi protesting against 'vote chori', netizens say 'he is always high on premium sh*t'
Ravi Kishan, Rahul Gandhi (Image source: Screengrab, Twitter)
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Actor-politician Ravi Kishan never fails to attract headlines, most of the time for the wrong reasons. As youth march against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's lapses, Ravi slammed opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for leading a massive protest. Recently, Ravi spoke to the media, and in the interaction, he claimed that people are 'fed up' of Rahul. Ravi went on to say that Rahul's protest has affected the daily lives of several people, who missed their trains and flights, and ambulances get delayed because of such massive turnout. He went on to claim that with Rahul's protest, he has allegedly wasted a session at Parliament, which cost around Rs 9 crore.

What did Ravi Kishan say about Rahul Gandhi? 

In a brief interaction, Ravi slammed Rahul Gandhi in Hindi and said, "Even if you ask the people of the country, they are marching. The people of the country are so fed up with Rahul Gandhi. They have hijacked the whole of Delhi; people are not going to school, and the ambulance has stopped. People are worried. When people know that the country is functioning properly, they have not even allowed the Sadhan to run; now they don't want to let the country run. Why are they doing this?" 

Watch the viral video of Ravi Kishan

Ravi further added, "How many people have lost their jobs because of these movements? Someone has lost his job interview. No college, no university, no hospital, no train, no flight. Rahul Gandhi doesn't even know what he wants. But he doesn't even want to know what the country wants. The country doesn't want him."

Netizens slammed Ravi Kishan for mocking Rahul Gandhi

Ravi thought that his views would attract his fans. It did, but netizens, in a distasteful manner. Netizens trolled Ravi brutally for mocking Rahul, who's trying to speak out against the injustice. An internet user wrote, "I think he is always high on some premium shit. Pata nahin kaunsi duniya mein rehta hai." Another internet user wrote, "Aur jab BJP ke gaddhe rally krte hain tab nahi rukti ambulance?" One of the users wrote, "So who imposed this uncalled emergency, Mr. Nautnki? Ask your paw paw what state he has brought this nation to? Did BJP not protest when in opposition? That too, with false allegations, made major protests; now we are doing for all the failed policies and misdeeds of the BJP....you boogie."

Also read: Viral video: Prakash Raj slams Narendra Modi's BJP for sending CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to judicial custody: 'Poora desh jantar mantar banega'

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