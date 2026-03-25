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EAM Jaishankar breaks silence on Pakistan playing role as mediator between US and Iran ceasefire talk: 'We're not dalaal'

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EAM Jaishankar breaks silence on Pakistan playing role as mediator between US and Iran ceasefire talk: 'We're not dalaal'

EAM Jaishankar on Pakistan playing role as mediator between US and Iran talks

'Got some school kids here': Irritated David Warner hits out at PSL 2026 captains for interrupting press meet - Watch

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Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share intimate moments from their Koh Samui honeymoon - Watch

Set in a private Airbnb villa in Koh Samui, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's honeymoon clip showcases a series of candid, unscripted moments, from quiet mornings, music in the kitchen, to long afternoons by the pool.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 08:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share intimate moments from their Koh Samui honeymoon - Watch
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at their Koh Samui honeymoon
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Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda take centre stage in Airbnb's latest campaign, which offers an intimate glimpse into their first post-wedding getaway at Koh Samui in Thailand, one that’s less about grand adventures and more about slowing down, cherishing quiet moments together, and celebrating love with their closest circle.

Set in a private Airbnb villa in Koh Samui, the video showcases a series of candid, unscripted moments, from quiet mornings, music in the kitchen, to long afternoons by the pool. At the heart of it is a voiceover drawn from their own wedding notes to each other. Lines like "My husband...still getting used to saying that", "My best friend. That part hasn’t changed", and "She'll always dance like no one’s watching" carry through the video, grounding everyday moments in something deeply personal.

Speaking about their experience, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna said, "For us, travel has always been about making new memories with our friends and family and staying in an Airbnb always makes it that really easy, we could all be together in one space, hang out, play games, be in the pool and watch the sunset, enjoy good food, and experience the local culture in a more real, unfiltered way. It felt less like visiting, and more like living the place."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will be seen next in the romantic comedy Cocktail 2. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon also play the leading roles in the upcoming film. It is spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail that featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Slated to release on June 19, Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania, who also helmed the first part.

On the other hand, Vijay's next release is the period action drama Ranabaali. Set against a British-era backdrop in the 19th century, the Rahul Sankrityan directorial features Rashmika as the leading lady and is set to release on September 11. Before Ranabaali and their wedding, Vijay and Rashmika have starred alongside each other in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

READ | Amitabh Bachchah, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, John Abraham, Parineeti Chopra: 10 most educated Bollywood actors

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EAM Jaishankar breaks silence on Pakistan playing role as mediator between US and Iran ceasefire talk: 'We're not dalaal'
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