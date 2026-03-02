Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna greets passengers on flight with Vijay Deverakonda, fans ask 'why are they flying in economy'

After their wedding in Udaipur, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were seen travelling on a commercial flight to Hyderabad. A video of Rashmika smiling and dancing inside the aircraft went viral.

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are winning hearts online. A video of Rashmika dancing on a flight after their wedding has gone viral, leaving fans both excited and surprised.

Wedding in Udaipur:

The couple recently tied the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. The event took place as a private gathering, which excluded all media presence. The two people involved in the ceremony returned to Hyderabad immediately after the event.

Viral flight moment:

The online video shows Rashmika dancing inside the aeroplane while she smiles and waves to people. The passengers who were present at the time began to cheer and congratulate the couple. Vijay appeared to feel happy and relaxed during the sweet moment, which fans recorded. The video achieved rapid online distribution through social media platforms as people expressed their admiration for Rashmika's joyful personality.

Internet reacts to economy travel:

Social media users pointed out that big celebrities often choose private jets or business class. Several fans showed their appreciation for the couple's basic choice, which made them appear to be 'grounded' and 'real.' The video became one of the most discussed celebrity moments during the current week. The couple receives continuous affection and well-wishes from their fans as they start their first chapter together.