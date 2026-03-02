FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Arijit Singh releases first independent song Raina after retirement from playback singing, fans say 'no one can replace him'

US Embassy in Pakistan cancels visa appointments, citizen services after mob attack on its Consulates General in Karachi, Lahore

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda along with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan attend Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku ceremony

Erica Fernandes says situation is ‘scary’ as flights remain suspended amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'No sugar coating it'

Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna greets passengers on flight with Vijay Deverakonda, fans ask 'why are they flying in economy'

From Lathicharge to Solidarity Claims: Akhilesh’s hypocritical politics on Avimukteshwaranand and the elusive Brahmin vote in 2027 UP elections

Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, which was under restoration after India’s Op Sindoor, targeted by Taliban; Afghanistan says, 'Precise aerial operations'

Sanju Samson reveals emotional backstory behind 'very private' celebration after match-winning 97* vs WI in Kolkata

Dalal Street opens in red amid Iran-Israel war: Sensex crashes 890 points, Nifty below 25000; Oil jumps 7%

PM Modi speaks to Israeli PM Netanyahu, stresses to prioritise civilians' safety amid Middle East crisis: 'Conveyed India's concerns'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US Embassy in Pakistan cancels visa appointments, citizen services after mob attack on its Consulates General in Karachi, Lahore

US Embassy in Pakistan cancels visa appointments, other citizen services

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda along with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan attend Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku ceremony

Newlyweds Rashmika, Vijay attend Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku ceremony

Erica Fernandes says situation is ‘scary’ as flights remain suspended amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'No sugar coating it'

Erica Fernandes says situation is ‘scary’ as flights remain suspended amid

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Iran War: Satellite Images show devastation in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Iran War: Satellite Images show devastation in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

US-Israel strikes Iran: B2 Bombers, Suicide drones, Fighter jets, weapons used by United States under Operation Epic Fury against Iran

US-Israel strikes Iran: B2 Bombers, Suicide drones, Fighter jets

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Rise and Fall: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his 36-year rule

Ali Khamenei: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his rule

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna greets passengers on flight with Vijay Deverakonda, fans ask 'why are they flying in economy'

After their wedding in Udaipur, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were seen travelling on a commercial flight to Hyderabad. A video of Rashmika smiling and dancing inside the aircraft went viral.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 11:41 AM IST

Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna greets passengers on flight with Vijay Deverakonda, fans ask 'why are they flying in economy'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are winning hearts online. A video of Rashmika dancing on a flight after their wedding has gone viral, leaving fans both excited and surprised.

Wedding in Udaipur:

The couple recently tied the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. The event took place as a private gathering, which excluded all media presence. The two people involved in the ceremony returned to Hyderabad immediately after the event.

Viral flight moment:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The online video shows Rashmika dancing inside the aeroplane while she smiles and waves to people. The passengers who were present at the time began to cheer and congratulate the couple. Vijay appeared to feel happy and relaxed during the sweet moment, which fans recorded. The video achieved rapid online distribution through social media platforms as people expressed their admiration for Rashmika's joyful personality.

Also read: Esha Gupta shares update after being stuck in Abu Dhabi amid US, Israel attacks on Iran: 'Times are scary, very tough'

Internet reacts to economy travel:

Social media users pointed out that big celebrities often choose private jets or business class. Several fans showed their appreciation for the couple's basic choice, which made them appear to be 'grounded' and 'real.' The video became one of the most discussed celebrity moments during the current week. The couple receives continuous affection and well-wishes from their fans as they start their first chapter together.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US Embassy in Pakistan cancels visa appointments, citizen services after mob attack on its Consulates General in Karachi, Lahore
US Embassy in Pakistan cancels visa appointments, other citizen services
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda along with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan attend Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku ceremony
Newlyweds Rashmika, Vijay attend Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku ceremony
Erica Fernandes says situation is ‘scary’ as flights remain suspended amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'No sugar coating it'
Erica Fernandes says situation is ‘scary’ as flights remain suspended amid
Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna greets passengers on flight with Vijay Deverakonda, fans ask 'why are they flying in economy'
Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna greets passengers on flight with Vijay
From Lathicharge to Solidarity Claims: Akhilesh’s hypocritical politics on Avimukteshwaranand and the elusive Brahmin vote in 2027 UP elections
From Lathicharge to Solidarity Claims: Akhilesh’s hypocritical politics
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Iran War: Satellite Images show devastation in Dubai, Abu Dhabi
Iran War: Satellite Images show devastation in Dubai, Abu Dhabi
US-Israel strikes Iran: B2 Bombers, Suicide drones, Fighter jets, weapons used by United States under Operation Epic Fury against Iran
US-Israel strikes Iran: B2 Bombers, Suicide drones, Fighter jets
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Rise and Fall: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his 36-year rule
Ali Khamenei: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his rule
Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge
5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes
Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike
Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement