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Viral video: Ranveer Singh singing ‘Ishq Jalakar Karvaan’ at Anant Ambani’s birthday; netizens react, 'tu kya hai yaar'

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Viral video: Ranveer Singh singing ‘Ishq Jalakar Karvaan’ at Anant Ambani’s birthday; netizens react, 'tu kya hai yaar'

Ranveer Singh impressed fans with his energetic singing performance at Anant Ambani’s birthday bash, with the viral video receiving lots of love online.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 04:07 PM IST

Viral video: Ranveer Singh singing ‘Ishq Jalakar Karvaan’ at Anant Ambani’s birthday; netizens react, 'tu kya hai yaar'
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After Dhurandhar's massive success, Ranveer Singh recently grabbed attention with his energetic performance at Anant Ambani’s birthday celebration in Jamnagar. A viral video shows the actor singing and entertaining guests, leaving fans impressed.

Ranveer viral video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ranveer Singh is seen singing the song 'Ishq Jalakar Karvaan' from his film Dhurandhar. Dressed in a stylish blue suit, he performs with full energy and confidence, creating a lively atmosphere at the party. His performance quickly became a talking point on social media.

Performance with Ameya Dabli:

The event featured singer Ameya Dabli, who performed together with Ranveer during his musical show. He shared the video online to show his admiration for Ranveer's performance through his energetic stage presence and passion for music. The actor's warm personality made the moment special, according to him in his post.

Ranveer attended the party to meet guests who were present in addition to his performance at the event. He posed for pictures with Prachi and Raghav, known as the Backstage Siblings, who also shared their admiration for the actor and his positive vibes.

Also read: Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: 5 celebrities who wished Mukesh Ambani's son, from Salman Khan to Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh

Netizens reaction:

The video received a lot of love online, with fans sharing excited reactions like 'Please ek video SRK aur Ranveer ki banwao please sir,' 'OMG I am jealous. You met Ranvir Singh,' 'How sweet,' 'Wow...u guys rock,' and 'Ranveer Singh...tu kya hai yaar...seriously.' Many users praised Ranveer Singh for his energy and fun-loving nature, calling the moment entertaining and heartwarming.

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Viral video: Ranveer Singh singing ‘Ishq Jalakar Karvaan’ at Anant Ambani’s birthday; netizens react, 'tu kya hai yaar'
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