Viral video: Ranveer Singh recreates Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA, dances to iconic song, but Saumya Tandon slaps him

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ENTERTAINMENT
The Dhurandhar: The Revenge cast celebrated the film’s premiere in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh danced to FA9LA, while Saumya Tandon playfully recreated a film scene. Viral videos showed the fun, energy and camaraderie of the team.
The Dhurandhar: The Revenge cast threw a lively celebration in Mumbai after the film’s premiere, creating fun and memorable moments for fans and the media. Lead actor Ranveer Singh stole the spotlight with his energetic dance moves, while the rest of the team joined in the festivities.
Ranveer performed a dance routine to the popular song FA9LA, which featured Akshaye Khanna in the role of Rehman Dakait from the first Dhurandhar film. His energetic dance movements made all the people present at the party start dancing with him. The actress Sara Arjun participated in the celebration by dancing to the song Shararat performed by Jasmine Sandlas, which created a festive atmosphere. Fans enjoyed watching Ranveer display his playful, energetic personality, which he showed outside his movie performances.
Saumya Tandon, who plays Rehman Dakait's wife in the films, shared videos and photos from the party. She playfully 'slapped' Ranveer during one funny scene to recreate an iconic moment from the film. She described the evening as 'madness' on social media while she praised the team for their dedicated work. She recognised Yami Gautam, Ranveer and director Aditya Dhar and the music team for their contributions to the film's success.
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been praised by audiences, and its premiere party highlighted the cast’s camaraderie. Viral videos showed the fun and energy behind the scenes, reflecting the film’s excitement and team spirit.