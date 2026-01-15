Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It's our job as citizens'

Ranbir Kapoor casts his vote in the BMC elections as a viral video shows him urging citizens to fulfil their civic duty and participate in voting.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor stepped out to cast his vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and sent a strong message about civic responsibility. A video of the actor showing his inked finger and urging citizens to vote quickly went viral on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor urges citizens to vote

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at a polling booth on Thursday as voting took place across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. After casting his vote, the actor interacted with the media and encouraged Mumbai residents to take part in the democratic process. He said 'It’s our job and duty as citizens to come out and vote. Pure saal hum itna complain karte hain ki humare desh mein ya city mein yeh nahi hai, woh nahi hai (All year long, we complain so much that our country or our city doesn’t have this or that). It’s your right to come and vote, so please do come. I also want to thank the BMC. Year after year, whether it’s Ganpati or voting, they always provide such good facilities. We should really be grateful and thankful to them.'

Celebrities participate in BMC elections

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, several well-known faces from the film industry were seen casting their votes. Actors including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Hema Malini participated in the polls.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming films

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting lineup ahead. He will soon be seen portraying Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s film Ramayana, alongside Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash. The film is scheduled for a two-part release on Diwali 2026 and 2027. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.