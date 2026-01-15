FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It's our job as citizens'

IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, World Cup spot in doubt

Air India Delhi-New York flight suffers damage at IGI Airport; watch here

'I was numb, worked hard...': RCB star breaks silence on T20 World Cup snub, reveals emotional struggle

CBSE launches letter writing competition, winners to get Rs 50000, trip to this country; details inside

Bangladesh cricket crisis deepens after Mustafizur Rahman row: Board sacks director M Nazmul Islam as players boycott BPL game

Ek Din: Sai Pallavi joins Junaid Khan for his second film, first poster impresses netizens

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's musical tribute to Delhi CM, heaps praise on Rekha Gupta at Makar Sankranti event

The 50: Ye Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel to make debut in reality show, Archana Gautam also Divya Agarwal join

The Story-First Couture Brand of Aksstagga and how Anjali Singh Goel managed to establish it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It's our job as citizens'

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It

Lupin Foundation’s Lives Program Is Bringing Healthcare Closer To Communities In Palghar, Maharashtra

Lupin Foundation’s Lives Program Is Bringing Healthcare Closer To Communities In Palghar, Maharashtra

IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, World Cup spot in doubt

IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, World Cup spot in doubt

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC

Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed

Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It's our job as citizens'

Ranbir Kapoor casts his vote in the BMC elections as a viral video shows him urging citizens to fulfil their civic duty and participate in voting.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 06:20 PM IST

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It's our job as citizens'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor stepped out to cast his vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and sent a strong message about civic responsibility. A video of the actor showing his inked finger and urging citizens to vote quickly went viral on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor urges citizens to vote

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at a polling booth on Thursday as voting took place across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. After casting his vote, the actor interacted with the media and encouraged Mumbai residents to take part in the democratic process. He said 'It’s our job and duty as citizens to come out and vote. Pure saal hum itna complain karte hain ki humare desh mein ya city mein yeh nahi hai, woh nahi hai (All year long, we complain so much that our country or our city doesn’t have this or that). It’s your right to come and vote, so please do come. I also want to thank the BMC. Year after year, whether it’s Ganpati or voting, they always provide such good facilities. We should really be grateful and thankful to them.'

Celebrities participate in BMC elections

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, several well-known faces from the film industry were seen casting their votes. Actors including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Hema Malini participated in the polls.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming films

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting lineup ahead. He will soon be seen portraying Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s film Ramayana, alongside Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash. The film is scheduled for a two-part release on Diwali 2026 and 2027. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It's our job as citizens'
Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It
IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, World Cup spot in doubt
IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, World Cup spot in doubt
Air India Delhi-New York flight suffers damage at IGI Airport; watch here
Air India Delhi-New York flight suffers damage at IGI Airport; watch here
'I was numb, worked hard...': RCB star breaks silence on T20 World Cup snub, reveals emotional struggle
'I was numb, worked hard...': RCB star breaks silence on T20 World Cup snub
CBSE launches letter writing competition, winners to get Rs 50000, trip to this country; details inside
CBSE launches letter writing competition, winners to get Rs 50000, trip to this
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement