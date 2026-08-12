Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Ramayana VFX backlash, calls it...

Ranbir Kapoor hit back at CGI critics trolling Ramayana VFX and called it funny that people judge years of work on phones. Producer Namit Malhotra said the film was made for IMAX.

Amid growing trolling over Ramayana's visual effects, Ranbir Kapoor has called out the rise of 'CGI critics' on social media. The actor, set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic, said people are quick to judge years of work by watching trailers on phones. Producer Namit Malhotra agreed, adding that millions of dollars and countless hours go into creating visuals meant for IMAX, not for small screens with poor internet.

'Everyone has become a CGI critic'

Ranbir responded to the criticism directly in an interview with Collider, stating that the discourse surrounding VFX has evolved in recent years. 'There’s also a new phenomenon right now that in the last few years, there has been such a large number of people online who have become CG critics,' the 43-year-old said.

He made the observation that many viewers judge a trailer's CGI to be 'unfinished' or 'fake' after just one viewing. When individuals who are not familiar with filmmaking assume that everything is done using AI, Ranbir described it as 'quite funny.' 'Everyone has been criticising CGI for the past few years. People are interested in the technology, but it's funny how many hours of labour are referred to as AI because they don't understand it.' In an internet video, he added, 'It's difficult to impress everyone.'

The amount of labour that goes on behind the scenes was also disclosed by Ranbir. He claimed that since the project started, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari have been on VFX calls. He continued, 'To make the world of Ramayana feel authentic, the team is concentrating on even the smallest details, like getting the colour of the sky right.' 'Trying to impress the audience is difficult right now,' he acknowledged, pointing out how high expectations have grown with new technology.

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Namit Malhotra: 'We make it for IMAX, not phones'

Namit Malhotra supported Ranbir and claimed that people's criticism of the initial preview was primarily caused by mobile devices. He remembered that there was a lot of buzz on the internet, but that changed after watching the clip in an IMAX.

Malhotra remarked, 'We are spending years and millions of dollars to make something for that big screen experience, and then you judge it on a phone or not great internet connection.'Ramayana: Part 1, which is directed by Dangal and Chhichhore filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, will be released on Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 will be released on Diwali 2027.