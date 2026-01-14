Viral video: Ram Charan whips up dosas, Allu Arjun gets major FOMO as Konidela family celebrates Bhogi

The Konidela family celebrated Bhogi at Chiranjeevi’s home, with Ram Charan making dosas for cousins. Allu Arjun missed the festivities, but the day was full of food, fun and family bonding.

The famous Konidela family, well-known in Telugu cinema, came together recently to celebrate Bhogi, the first day of the Sankranti festival. The celebration took place at megastar Chiranjeevi’s residence in Hyderabad and brought together family members for a morning full of traditions, delicious food and entertainment. The audience adored watching their favourite actors depict these personal circumstances on the internet.

Ram Charan makes dosas for the family:

The morning scene that stole the show was that of Ram Charan making dosas for his cousins. Niharika Konidela uploaded the clip of this amusing occurrence, and it became popular immediately. Ram Charan's contribution turned the event into a more intimate and funny one. The relatives had the food, shared laughter and practically did nothing else but bond during the quality time. The brunch was composed of coffee and old-fashioned dishes, thus rendering the festivities warm and loving.

Traditional Bhogi rituals:

The day began with the Bhogi fire, which is a very essential aspect of the celebration. The relatives took an active part in the ceremony by throwing logs and sticks into the flame, as is the custom. More relatives, to mention a few, Sai Dhargha Tej, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi participated in preparing the festive meal along with cooking. The whole thing was calm, happy and noisy with laughter, which was the sign of the closeness among the family members.

Allu Arjun misses the festivities:

Allu Arjun was one of the most prominent absentees among the stars of the extended family. He couldn't make it to the Bhogi festivities as he was in Japan for the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. It was a pity that fans could not see him at the event, but a large number of them accepted that his professional engagement was the reason for his absence.

A festival filled with togetherness:

Though Allu Arjun could not attend the festival, the Konidela family still made the occasion very special with their unity, joy and good food. It was a festival that demonstrated both the traditional values and the fun, personal side of the family. Bhogi became a remarkable morning for all the participants, while the fans were entertained watching their favourite stars indulging in these moments on the internet. The festival showed the importance of family at such times and revealed the Konidela family’s bond in a very touching manner.