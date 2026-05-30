Viral video: Ram Charan speaks high of Thalapathy Vijay, praises Tamil Nadu CM to quit films at his peak: 'He left stardom to serve people'

Ram Charan praises Thalapathy Vijay for taking up the responsibility of being the Jana Nayagan and quitting films at the peak for his people.

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is now Jana Nayagan, serving the people of Tamil Nadu as the Chief Minister. Despite being the top star, he left fame to serve people, which has left many of his admirers in awe, including Ram Charan. The RRR actor was recently spotted in a pre-release event of Peddi, giving out a shoutout to the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

What did Ram Charan say about Thalapathy Vijay?

After taking the centrestage, Ram went on to praise Vijay for letting go of stardom with the intention to serve the people. He said, "I want to congratulate Tamil Nadu CM. Honourable CM Joseph Vijay garu left behind peak stardom to serve the people. From someone in the film industry, I'm very, very proud and I congratulate both the people of Tamil Nadu and Vijay sir." The video went viral instantly, and Vijay's fans shared it on X and Instagram. A fan club shared the video with the tweet, "Honourable CM Joseph Vijay garu left behind peak stardom to serve the people. I'm very, very proud, and I congratulate both the people of Tamil Nadu and Vijay sir. - Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan."

Watch the viral video

Honourable CM Joseph Vijay garu left behind peak stardom to serve the people. I'm very, very proud and I congratulate both the people of Tamil Nadu and Vijay sir. - Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/3nKIQ3TKQ2 May 30, 2026

About Thalapathy Vijay's iconic debut in politics

On May 4, C Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, created history as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, rewrote history and single-handedly won the Tamil Nadu assembly election. Vijay himself contested from two seats—Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East)—and led by a significant margin in both. In no time, Vijay achieved some remarkable feats, including shutting down 717 liquor shops in the state. He also wrote to PM Narendra Modi, asking him to reconsider removing the import duty on cotton. In a letter.

About Peddi

The highly anticipated Telugu sports action-drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is scheduled to release worldwide on June 4, 2026.