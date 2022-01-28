Viral video: Ram Charan-Keerthy Suresh dance on 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' at 'Good Luck Sakhi' event - WATCH

Actor Ram Charan, who attended the pre-release event of Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Good Luck Sakhi' held in Hyderabad, treated fans with an impromptu dance. The event which was held on Wednesday, witnessed an ensemble of stars and several other technicians, as Ram Charan took the seat of the chief guest.

Ram Charan and Keerthy Suresh, who were on the stage at the event, performed the iconic 'Naatu Naatu' step from Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus 'RRR'. As the audience cheered, it was an eye feast to watch the pair perform the most famous dance step.

The video which surfaced on social media soon after the stars matched dance steps and enthralled the audience has now gone viral.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, at the event, Ram Charan conveyed that his father Chiranjeevi was supposed to attend the event, as he always wanted to encourage the team -- 'Good Luck Sakhi'.

Chiranjeevi's recent Covid infection is the reason why Ram Charan had to take his father's place at the event.

Billed to be a woman-oriented script, 'Good Luck Sakhi' is gearing up for theatrical release on January 28. Nagesh directed the film, which is produced by Shravya Varma and Sudheer Chandra.

As Keerthy Suresh takes the lead role portraying a village girl, Adi Pinishetty, Jagapathi Babu, and others in important roles in 'Good Luck Sakhi'.