Viral video: Rakhi Sawant cries for help at Kaaba, says 'mere desh ko bacha lo', gets brutally trolled

Rakhi Sawant's viral video from Makkah shows her praying for India, Gen Z's education and jobs, and honesty of politicians during Umrah on Eid-e-Milad.

Actress and entertainer Rakhi Sawant is once again in the spotlight for her spiritual journey. On the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, she performed Umrah in Makkah and shared an emotional video of her praying for India, Gen Z, and politicians. The video, shot during Tawaf around the Kaaba, has now gone viral on social media.

Prayer for India

Rakhi was captured on camera praying in front of the Kaaba, saying, "Mere desh ko bacha lo mere khuda. Galat logon se mere desh ko bacha lo. Mere desh ke education ko bacha lo. Desh ke Gen Z ko bacha lo." She prayed for improved youth employment and education, as well as for no child in the nation to be insulted or humiliated.

Message for politicians

Rakhi also prayed for the country's leaders. She said, "Ya Khuda, main dua karti hoon ki jitne bhi mantri-shantri hain, ye imaandari se chalein."

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Advice to Gen Z

Rakhi sent a warning to Generation Z about a recent event in Tamil Nadu where a family of three perished following a fight over a teen's demand."Jitne bhi Gen Z hain, wo apne maa-baap ko kabhi na satayein, chahe iPhone ho, chahe kisi bhi cheez ke liye na satayein," she remarked. Apni khud ki kamayi karo aur apni khud ki zindagi jiyo."She urged youngsters to respect their parents and become financially independent. Rakhi accepted Islam after her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani in 2022 and verified it in January 2023.