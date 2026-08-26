FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Rakhi Sawant cries for help at Kaaba, says 'mere desh ko bacha lo', gets brutally trolled

Viral video: Rakhi Sawant cries for help at Kaaba

Zee 24 Ghanta Mega Conclave ‘Sarkarer 100 Din’ brings Bengal’s political voices together for key conversations

Zee 24 Ghanta's 'Sarkarer 100 Din' brings Bengal’s political voices together

Rahul Gandhi slams BJP govt over Bihar students' protest: 'Questions cannot be silenced by batons'

Rahul slams BJP govt over Bihar students' protest: 'Firing with AK-47'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters

From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas

From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas

From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Viral video: Rakhi Sawant cries for help at Kaaba, says 'mere desh ko bacha lo', gets brutally trolled

Rakhi Sawant's viral video from Makkah shows her praying for India, Gen Z's education and jobs, and honesty of politicians during Umrah on Eid-e-Milad.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 07:41 PM IST

Viral video: Rakhi Sawant cries for help at Kaaba, says 'mere desh ko bacha lo', gets brutally trolled
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Actress and entertainer Rakhi Sawant is once again in the spotlight for her spiritual journey. On the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, she performed Umrah in Makkah and shared an emotional video of her praying for India, Gen Z, and politicians. The video, shot during Tawaf around the Kaaba, has now gone viral on social media.

    Prayer for India

    Rakhi was captured on camera praying in front of the Kaaba, saying, "Mere desh ko bacha lo mere khuda. Galat logon se mere desh ko bacha lo. Mere desh ke education ko bacha lo. Desh ke Gen Z ko bacha lo." She prayed for improved youth employment and education, as well as for no child in the nation to be insulted or humiliated.

    Message for politicians

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Rakhi also prayed for the country's leaders. She said, "Ya Khuda, main dua karti hoon ki jitne bhi mantri-shantri hain, ye imaandari se chalein."

    Also read: Amid Himanshi Khurana- Asim Riaz's public fallout Rubina Dilaik calls him 'nuisance value', claims he abused...

    Advice to Gen Z

    Rakhi sent a warning to Generation Z about a recent event in Tamil Nadu where a family of three perished following a fight over a teen's demand."Jitne bhi Gen Z hain, wo apne maa-baap ko kabhi na satayein, chahe iPhone ho, chahe kisi bhi cheez ke liye na satayein," she remarked. Apni khud ki kamayi karo aur apni khud ki zindagi jiyo."She urged youngsters to respect their parents and become financially independent. Rakhi accepted Islam after her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani in 2022 and verified it in January 2023.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Viral video: Rakhi Sawant cries for help at Kaaba, says 'mere desh ko bacha lo', gets brutally trolled
    Viral video: Rakhi Sawant cries for help at Kaaba
    Zee 24 Ghanta Mega Conclave ‘Sarkarer 100 Din’ brings Bengal’s political voices together for key conversations
    Zee 24 Ghanta's 'Sarkarer 100 Din' brings Bengal’s political voices together
    Joe Root’s father backs England batter to chase down Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time Test runs record
    Joe Root’s father backs England batter to chase down Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time
    Nepal Flash Flood: 55 killed, 133 Indians among nearly 400 missing; IAF on standby, all 36 Gandak Gates opened
    Nepal Flash Flood: 55 killed, 133 Indians among nearly 400 missing
    Rahul Gandhi slams BJP govt over Bihar students' protest: 'Questions cannot be silenced by batons'
    Rahul slams BJP govt over Bihar students' protest: 'Firing with AK-47'
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
    Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
    From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
    From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
    From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
    From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
    From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
    From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
    Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
    Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement