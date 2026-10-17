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Viral video: Rajinikanth arrives at Deva's residence, pays tribute to late music director on his final jouney

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Viral video: Rajinikanth arrives at Deva's residence, pays tribute to late music director on his final jouney

Superstar Rajinikanth paid last respects to veteran composer Deva, who died today. Deva composed for 400+ films including Rajinikanth's Baashha and Annamalai.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 03:02 PM IST

Viral video: Rajinikanth arrives at Deva's residence, pays tribute to late music director on his final jouney
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Superstar Rajinikanth arrived at the residence of veteran music composer Deva on Saturday to pay his last respects. Deva passed away earlier today. Visuals from his residence showed Rajinikanth arriving to offer tributes.

Rajinikanth and Deva's iconic association

Deva shared a memorable musical association with Rajinikanth. He composed music for several of the superstar’s hit films, including ‘Annamalai’ (1992), ‘Baashha’ (1995) and ‘Arunachalam’ (1997). His signature title-card music is an iconic element of Rajinikanth’s cinematic identity, still used during his film introductions. Deva, known as ‘Thenisai Thendral’, composed music for over 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema. He was born on November 20, 1950.

Tributes pour in for Deva

Tributes for Deva have been widespread on social media, with notable reactions from political leaders, film personalities, and fans. Actor Kamal Haasan expressed his shock at the news, recalling Deva's vibrant spirit and sense of humour. “The news of my dear brother Deva's passing is shocking. He was a vibrant soul, full of enthusiasm and zeal, with a penchant for light-hearted humour and hearty laughter. Memories of the joyful times we shared working together on films like Avvai Shanmugi, Pammal K. Sambandam, and Panchatanthiram come flooding back,” Kamal Haasan wrote. He offered condolences to Deva’s family.

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DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep shock over Deva's passing on X, praising his pure heart and absence of jealousy and deceit. Stalin highlighted Deva's contribution in bringing the Gaana genre into mainstream film music, making the term synonymous with his work. “Coming from a simple rural background to Chennai, he rose to become one of the leading music directors in the South Indian film industry, serving as an inspiration to many. He composed music for films featuring all the top superstars, playing a pivotal role in their success,” Stalin wrote.

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