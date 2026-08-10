Viral video: Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, waves at fans in pink ethnic suit | Watch

Priyanka Chopra was spotted seeking blessings at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Monday, August 10. Dressed in a pink ethnic suit, she waved and smiled at fans outside the temple.

Actress Priyanka Chopra was spotted at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Monday, August 10. She was seen seeking blessings and later waved at fans gathered outside the temple.

Priyanka's traditional look for temple visit

For the visit, Priyanka chose to dress simply and traditionally. She wore her hair loose and a sophisticated pink ethnic outfit. It had a simple, elegant style that was appropriate for the temple. The visit's images and videos were posted online. Priyanka was seen grinning as she left the temple grounds in the videos. She seemed happy and paused to greet the fans who were waiting outside.

Warm interaction with fans

A throng of admirers had come to see Priyanka as she emerged from Siddhivinayak Temple. Before departing, the actress smiled and waved to them. Social media instantly took notice of her cordial exchange. Several admirers were observed attempting to take videos on their phones and gain a closer look. Priyanka seemed at ease and engaged for a short while before continuing. The visit took place while Priyanka was in Mumbai. No other information regarding the reason for her visit was disclosed.

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About Siddhivinayak Temple

One of the most popular temples in Mumbai is Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi. It is devoted to Lord Ganesha and is frequented by many celebrities and followers all year long. Before a movie is released or during a festival, many actors go to the temple to ask for blessings. When Priyanka travels to India, she frequently visits places of worship. Fans also took notice of her most recent public visit in Mumbai. On Instagram and other platforms, the footage of her visiting a temple and waving to her admirers has now gone viral.