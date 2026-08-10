FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
The Odyssey beats The Dark Knight Rises to become Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film, crosses $1.1 billion

The Odyssey becomes Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film

Viral video: Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, waves at fans in pink ethnic suit | Watch

Viral video: Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai

Kumar Sanu mocks Udit Narayan over kiss controversy: 'Na maine chumma diya, na liya'

Kumar Sanu mocks Udit Narayan over kiss controversy

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Viral video: Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, waves at fans in pink ethnic suit | Watch

Priyanka Chopra was spotted seeking blessings at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Monday, August 10. Dressed in a pink ethnic suit, she waved and smiled at fans outside the temple.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 04:15 PM IST

Viral video: Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, waves at fans in pink ethnic suit | Watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Priyanka Chopra was spotted at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Monday, August 10. She was seen seeking blessings and later waved at fans gathered outside the temple.

Priyanka's traditional look for temple visit

For the visit, Priyanka chose to dress simply and traditionally. She wore her hair loose and a sophisticated pink ethnic outfit. It had a simple, elegant style that was appropriate for the temple. The visit's images and videos were posted online. Priyanka was seen grinning as she left the temple grounds in the videos. She seemed happy and paused to greet the fans who were waiting outside.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Warm interaction with fans

A throng of admirers had come to see Priyanka as she emerged from Siddhivinayak Temple. Before departing, the actress smiled and waved to them. Social media instantly took notice of her cordial exchange. Several admirers were observed attempting to take videos on their phones and gain a closer look. Priyanka seemed at ease and engaged for a short while before continuing. The visit took place while Priyanka was in Mumbai. No other information regarding the reason for her visit was disclosed.

Also read: Kumar Sanu mocks Udit Narayan over kiss controversy: 'Na maine chumma diya, na liya'

About Siddhivinayak Temple

One of the most popular temples in Mumbai is Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi. It is devoted to Lord Ganesha and is frequented by many celebrities and followers all year long. Before a movie is released or during a festival, many actors go to the temple to ask for blessings. When Priyanka travels to India, she frequently visits places of worship. Fans also took notice of her most recent public visit in Mumbai. On Instagram and other platforms, the footage of her visiting a temple and waving to her admirers has now gone viral.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Odyssey beats The Dark Knight Rises to become Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film, crosses $1.1 billion
The Odyssey becomes Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film
Viral video: Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, waves at fans in pink ethnic suit | Watch
Viral video: Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai
AR Rahman's son AR Ameen escapes with minor injuries in Chennai car accident: What exactly happened?
AR Rahman's son Ameen escapes with minor injuries in Chennai car accident
Amit Shah ready for detailed Parliament discussion on Delhi police crackdown on students; details here
Amit Shah ready for detailed Parliament discussion on Delhi police crackdown
Kumar Sanu mocks Udit Narayan over kiss controversy: 'Na maine chumma diya, na liya'
Kumar Sanu mocks Udit Narayan over kiss controversy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement