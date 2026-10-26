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Viral video: Prakash Raj MOCKS PM Narendra Modi for his conversation with AI Baba, calls it 'rascals who use religion', netizens lose cool

Prakash Raj has shared a reel slamming PM Narendra Modi for his gimmick with an AI hologram of Swami Chinmayananda, and stated that even his andhbhakts are laughing at it.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 26, 2026, 01:51 PM IST

Viral video: Prakash Raj MOCKS PM Narendra Modi for his conversation with AI Baba, calls it 'rascals who use religion', netizens lose cool
Prakash Raj, Narendra Modi (Image source: Twitter)
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Whenever PM Narendra Modi makes a statement or takes an action, the biggest and quickest reaction comes from actor Prakash Raj, who's arguably his biggest critic. Ever since PM Modi interacted with the AI hologram of Swami Chinmayananda, he's been getting slammed for it. On Monday, Prakash Raj dropped a reel, mocking Modi and counting him among the 'rascals who use religion' to fool people. On X (formerly Twitter), the Tere Ishk Mein actor suggested he should stop with the sentiments of the people and stop his nautanki, as there are more important issues in the country. 

Prakash Raj calls PM Modi 'rascals'

In the video, the Wanted actor said that his gimmick with AI baba is nothing but buffoonery. He said, "Hello, my friend, what is this? AI. You're also calling it AI. So you brought a Swamiji on AI, that too from Kerala. It's those rascals who misuse religion. He's blessing you, wishing you, and he's having a conversation. Hello, your degree in political science- we tried to digest. We tried to digest (a+b) ^2, and your cloud theory. We're still coming to terms with non-biological, and now a conversation on AI with a saint who died many years ago. Kya ho raha hai bhai (laughs)." 

Even your followers are laughing at you: Prakash Raj on PM Modi

The Drishyam The Conclusion actor further added that even the 'andhbhakts' of Modi are laughing at his AI baba gimmick. Prakash said, "Hello friend, this is not a joke. Even your andhbhakt are not believing. They're laughing. There are bigger issues in the country. You've been alleged of vote chori. Handle it. The devata of this country can't be fooled, nor can its citizens. Ae yaar nautanki, sudhar jao. Just asking." 

Watch the viral video

Internet loses cool on Prakash Raj 

The video went viral in no time, leaving PM Modi's fans miffed and furious. A netizen wrote, "I have already commented on this, Prakash Sir—Modi ji is a con artist; he will go to any lengths to polish his image. If he is truly as popular with the public as claimed, why did he need to resort to using AI? He has clearly realized that his time is up; that is why he is flustered and spouting all sorts of nonsense. Underestimating CJP will prove to be very costly for him." Another netizen wrote, "Just like the dead revolution of comrades!" One of the netizens wrote, "Cockroach fraaands, please do your protests in the street so Prakash Raj can enjoy his overseas holidays." An internet user wrote, "Prakash Raj, you will die asking Justasking... You can't get into Modi's attention LOL." 

Also read: Viral video: Rakhi Sawant BLASTS PM Narendra Modi, calls him 'AI se taarif karane wale buddhe', asks him to save India, netizens react

 

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