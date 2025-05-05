Prakash Raj made another bold statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and it has left the netizens divided.

Popular pan-India actor Prakash Raj has again grabbed headlines for making a huge statement against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While attending an event, the Singham actor called PM Modi a 'useless, shameless, heartless and visionless man'. A video of his statement from the Wayanad Literature Festival 2024, which took place in December 2024, went viral and is now reflecting on X.

In the video, Prakash is seen attending a panel discussion with a host. During the conversation, the interviewee asked the actor to share his thoughts on Modi agreeing to meet the Kapoor family, but avoiding going to Manipur. She asked, "This morning I was in conversation with John Brittus, who made a speech in Parliament that if Modiji had taken that time to meet the first family, the Kapoor family, he should have gone to Manipur. So, what do you think?"

Prakash Raj, in his blunt style, said, "Actors are going to meet an actor there, not the Prime Minister. See, he is a useless, shameless, heartless, visionless man we have as the Prime Minister of this country." Prakash Raj further added, Why is he upset with PM Modi for ignoring conflict areas. He said, "Useless he is. Manipur is, probably, if Manipur were in some other country, he would have visited. Because it is in my country, he doesn't want to visit." He concluded, "Let us be very clear. I am very clear. We have a fellow without vision. We have a leader without vision."

Watch the viral video

“We have a useless, shameless, heartless and visionless man as the Prime Minister” - Actor Prakash Raj



While most of the Acting industry shiver and bootlick Modi, there is a man with spine and courage



Villain in reel life, Hero in real. pic.twitter.com/OMSF22QVCd May 3, 2025

The viral video of Prakash Raj inspired a strong but mixed reaction on the internet. A netizen wrote, "An atheist who targets only Sanatan Dharma, and he is assigned not to say anything about other faiths/religions other than Sanatan Dharma." Another netizen wrote, "Seriously, I bow to @prakashraaj sir, Braveheart and a real superstar amongst the spineless so-called superstars in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu Industries. One of the internet users wrote, "Real hero in Indian Cinema industry..Let's clap for him." Another internet user wrote, "His unapologetic approach towards a Chae Wala cost him even his career, but he never bent down, and his wife supported him in thick and thin. A round of applause for the spouses." One of the internet users wrote, "Villain in reel life, Hero in real life."

This isn't the first time Prakash Raj has spoken ill about the current government. In several interviews and through social media, Prakash Raj slammed the government.